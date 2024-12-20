Home

Provides an integrated systems engineering environment for analyzing project requirements
What is Rhapsody Architect for Systems Engineers?

IBM Engineering Rhapsody Architect for Systems Engineers is an integrated, systems engineering environment for analyzing project requirements. It uses Systems Modeling Language (SysML) and Unified Modeling Language (UML) to enable rapid requirements analysis and visual, model-based design. IBM Engineering Rhapsody – Architect for Systems Engineers helps your systems engineering teams design complex functionality in less time.
Learn how MBSE drives successful innovation
Benefits
Maintain consistency

SysML and UML enable you to visualize complex requirements and maintain design consistency.

 Manage change

Requirement traceability links requirements to design elements and test cases to help ensure coverage and assess impact of change.

 Manage complexity

Team collaboration capabilities help manage the complexity of developing consistent designs across different environments.
Features
Requirements analysis that uses SysML and UML

Rhapsody – Architect for System Engineers lets you use SysML and UML to analyze requirements, perform trade studies with parametric constraint evaluator and design structural and behavioral aspects. You can visualize complex requirements and maintain design consistency. It includes parametric constraint solver for SysML parametric diagrams, which facilitates trade study analysis and architectural trade-offs; and provides static model checking analysis to improve model consistency.
Full requirements traceability to and from the design

You can link requirements to design elements and test cases to help ensure coverage and assess impact of change. The solution supports full requirements traceability to and from the design. When a requirement is changed, you can view how the change impacts the design.
Design management across different environments

IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management software helps teams collaborate to manage the complexity of developing consistent designs across different environments. You can share and review designs with your extended team using IBM Engineering Rhapsody - Design Manager. The advanced model browser allows teams of engineers to quickly sort, organize and edit their models. Graphical model comparisons and merging of model elements enable teams to work in parallel.
Visual development using industry standards

You can graphically capture designs using industry-standard SysML and UML or Domain Specific Languages (DSL) such as AUTOSAR, MARTE or DDS. Create your own unique diagrams and diagram elements using UML profiles to tailor the development environment to fit your needs.
Integration with other IBM ELM products

IBM Engineering Rhapsody - Design Manager integrates with other IBM ELM products, such as IBM Engineering Requirements Management DOORS Family and Workflow Management. Rhapsody for DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM add-on software enables you to create US Department of Defense Architecture Framework, British Ministry of Defense Architectural Framework and Unified Profile for DoDAF/MODAF artifacts. Rhapsody - Tools and Utilities Add On software offers a customizable documentation utility.
Option comparison
Architect for Systems Engineers

A low-cost system engineering environment that lets you analyze and elaborate requirements, make architecture trade-offs and document designs.

 Designer for Systems Engineers

All the capabilities of Architect for Systems Engineers, plus allows you to prototype, simulate and execute designs for early validation.

 Architect for Software

A low-cost integrated software engineering environment to graphically architect C++, C or Java applications using UML or AUTOSAR.

 Developer

An embedded and real-time agile software engineering environment with full application generation for C++, C, Java and Ada (including MISRA-C and MISRA-C++).
Includes UML/SysML modeling, a configuration management interface and Eclipse platform integration Includes UML/SysML modeling, a configuration management interface and Eclipse platform integration Includes UML/SysML modeling, a configuration management interface and Eclipse platform integration Includes UML/SysML modeling, a configuration management interface and Eclipse platform integration
Provides parametric constraint evaluation, doc generation and customizable doc generation w/ PUB Provides parametric constraint evaluation, doc generation and customizable doc generation w/ PUB Provides parametric constraint evaluation, doc generation and customizable doc generation w/ PUB Provides parametric constraint evaluation, doc generation and customizable doc generation w/ PUB
Includes AUTOSAR System Authoring; provides a systems engineering-focused user interface Includes AUTOSAR System Authoring; provides a systems engineering-focused user interface Includes AUTOSAR System Authoring Includes AUTOSAR System Authoring and AUTOSAR RTE code
Uses DDS modeling, DOORS Family integration, API for customization, DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM Uses DDS modeling, DOORS Family integration, API for customization, DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM Uses DDS modeling, DOORS Family integration, API for customization, DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM Uses DDS modeling, DOORS Family integration, API for customization, DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM
Licensing options available for perpetual and term, floating and individual user Licensing options available for perpetual and term, floating and individual user Licensing options available for perpetual and term, floating and individual user Licensing options available for perpetual and term, floating and individual user
  •  
 Provides simulation and model execution; graphical panels for prototyping or mock ups Provides C, C++ or Java code frame generation or MISRA-C or MISRA-C++ code generation Provides C, C++ and Java code frame generation or MISRA-C or MISRA-C++ code generation
  •  
  •  
 Includes reverse engineering code Includes reverse engineering code
  •  
  •  
  •  
 Provides simulation and model execution; graphical panels for prototyping or mock ups
  •  
  •  
  •  
 Includes full application code generation (including statecharts) and integration with embedded IDE
  •  
  •  
  •  
 Uses generation build artifacts, real time execution framework, Ada development and Linux support

