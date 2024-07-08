Turn complexity into a competitive advantage with next-generation system modeling
IBM® Rhapsody® Systems Engineering (Rhapsody SE) is a cloud-native, web-based solution for systems engineering teams, to develop smarter, more complex and more competitive products. With Rhapsody SE, engineering teams can design and coordinate technical efforts while improving communication and alignment across teams engineering domains, practitioners and stakeholders, helping the solution
meet stakeholder expectations and delight customers.
See IBM Rhapsody Systems Engineering in action!
SysML V2 increases modeling expressiveness, allowing for detailed capture of requirements, constraints and relationships within the system, reducing
ambiguity and improving design quality. This natural modeling approach enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of the engineering process.
By enabling all stakeholders to collaborate seamlessly and in real-time,
Rhapsody SE facilitates faster decision-making, fosters innovation and incorporates all perspectives throughout the development process.
Customizing the handoff of system models and cross-domain architectures to downstream engineering teams reduces the time and effort that teams need to adapt the models to their domain. This approach lets them concentrate on implementation and optimization.
It provides simple on-boarding and a modern web-based UX for web-based collaboration across teams and domains, regardless of their physical location which enhances systems effectiveness.
It supports SysML V2, with advanced systems engineering practices, modern user experiences and effective workflows. It offers SysML V2 APIs, and other data and workflow APIs for model-based integrations with downstream domains as cross domain digital threads, which boosts engineer productivity and accelerates system engineering processes.
It supports systems of all sizes, from small projects to large, complex enterprises. It provides layers of abstraction to manage different levels of detail, keeping models clear and manageable regardless of system complexity. The platform offers global configuration capabilities for consistent and coordinated management of system configurations across teams and locations, which suppports coherence and efficiency in large-scale projects.
It facilitates the reuse of SysML V1 models and IP, supporting the extension and migration to SysML V2 while preserving valuable legacy assets. The platform includes requirements management traceability, OSLC, early verification and validation, and comprehensive reporting to promote collaboration and transparency, enabling robust validation and verification from the earliest development stages.
It supports Harmony model-based based engineering with process accelerators and model checkers to enhance development efficiency. It features a flexible architecture for
customization to meet specific project needs and workflows. The platform extends capabilities with the SysML V2 API for seamless integration with other tools and systems, creating a tailored and efficient modeling environment that can adapt to
various engineering requirements.