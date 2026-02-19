Introducing a new AI agent in IBM Engineering AI Hub 1.2: Higher-quality work items, faster execution

IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) will soon be expanding its AI‑powered automation capabilities to drive quality and consistency in engineering workflow management.
IBM Engineering AI Hub 1.2 is preparing to launch a new Work Item compose agent, designed to create high‑quality, well-structured draft for epics, features and user stories, directly inside the IBM Engineering Workflow Management interface.
It helps reduce manual authoring and improve the baseline quality of work item creation, to enable engineers to spend less time clarifying intent and more time delivering desired outcomes and customer value.
With planned general availability on 26 March 2026, the upcoming launch reinforces IBM’s commitment to delivering modern, easy-to-use solutions that help organizations maximize the value of their engineering data and improve productivity across the entire development lifecycle.
The new Work Item compose agent minimizes manual and repetitive effort involved in drafting epics, features and user stories by assisting in the process of creation of structured, high‑quality starting points. This reduces time spent on repetitive authoring tasks and ensures that every work item begins with a clear, consistent foundation.
By applying uniform structure and language, the agent enhances clarity across teams, helping product, engineering and quality stakeholders stay aligned from the start, and reducing misunderstandings that commonly slow teams down.
With well‑formed drafts available early, teams can enter planning cycles with greater confidence and efficiency. The Work Item compose agent provides work items that already capture essential context and intent, leading to faster grooming sessions, more accurate estimation and smoother sprint and release planning. Because work items begin with more complete details, downstream rework caused by unclear or missing information is significantly reduced, helping teams avoid delays, reduce wait times and deliver customer value faster.
This new agent stands at the center of the upcoming IBM Engineering AI Hub V1.2 release, expanding the growing suite of AI agents and built to help teams rapidly create high-quality features, user stories and tasks, directly inside ELM’s Engineering Workflow Management. It’s designed to improve agility, accelerate planning and increase alignment, consistency and clarity across teams, projects, programs, and product lines.
Engineering innovation supported with this new AI-automation is thus embedded where planning happens, enabling faster iteration and reducing the avoidable process overhead.
Alongside the Work Item compose agent, V1.2 brings further advancements: a new web-based client for administrators, allowing to configure Engineering AI Hub and the agents it manages; and Requirements quality analysis enhancement enabling practitioners to dismiss scores misaligned with their expertise.
IBM Engineering AI Hub empowers teams to manage complex programs, with focus on enterprise scale, by helping automate time-consuming or repetitive engineering work across the lifecycle—enabling experts to move faster, while maintaining rigor for mission- and safety-critical delivery.
Beyond Work Item compose agent, the IBM Engineering AI Hub includes agents for Requirements quality analysis (improving clarity and precision), an Engineering assistant (for conversational queries, topic search or translation), MBSE use case discovery (connecting natural language requirements to system models), and Work Item synopsis (summarizing complex work or defects).
Together, these agents strengthen digital continuity and traceability—from requirements through planning and execution—so engineering organizations can scale delivery without sacrificing quality, alignment or visibility.
