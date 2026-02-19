Introducing a new AI agent in IBM Engineering AI Hub 1.2: Higher-quality work items, faster execution

IBM Engineering AI Hub 1.2 is preparing to launch a new Work Item compose agent, designed to create high‑quality, well-structured draft for epics, features and user stories, directly inside the IBM Engineering Workflow Management interface.

It helps reduce manual authoring and improve the baseline quality of work item creation, to enable engineers to spend less time clarifying intent and more time delivering desired outcomes and customer value.

With planned general availability on 26 March 2026, the upcoming launch reinforces IBM’s commitment to delivering modern, easy-to-use solutions that help organizations maximize the value of their engineering data and improve productivity across the entire development lifecycle.