IBM Engineering Integration Hub extends the IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) solution with integrations to a number of third-party tools. Customers are able to practice ELM in a diverse lifecycle tools environment, allowing them to leverage their current lifecycle tools investments. IBM Engineering Integration Hub allows teams more time for innovation and quality with accelerated development and improved data integrity and transparency.
Automatically synchronize data and updates between IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management solution and third-party tools.
Automated and continuous lifecycle tool integration allows more frequent builds and releases required for DevOps and engineering lifecycle management solutions.
Model-based integration, with linked data specifications and other vendor-neutral services, allow organizations to adopt new tools from many providers.
IBM Engineering Integration Hub connects IBM ELM capabilities to third-party tools. These connections are scalable and based on open standards, they help you gain more value from your software delivery environment by unifying across a diverse set of lifecycle tools. IBM Engineering Integration Hub provides out-of-the-box, point-and-click configuration.
Engineering Integration Hub can integrate IBM Engineering Workflow Management, Engineering Requirements Management DOORS and DOORS® Next to a number of third-party tools, including Micro Focus ALM/Quality Center, Atlassian Jira, Broadcom Clarity and Rally, Digital.ai, and open-source Mozilla Bugzilla. It allows you to extend ELM’s holistic management approach across tools from a diverse set of sources, providing your engineering team with a more productive development environment.
IBM Engineering Integration Hub connectors enable your development team to select the best tool for the job. It provides automated and continuous lifecycle tool integration. Teams are enabled to create builds and deliver releases more frequently, and with model-based integration, you can easily scale to hundreds of projects. A continuous integration model required for practicing DevOps and continuous engineering is supported.