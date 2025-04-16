Business process automation solutions

Business process automation tools empower you to understand and orchestrate critical resources including people, applications and systems. Manage your end-to-end business processes and respond quickly to changing market conditions. Increase organizational efficiency and reduce errors that can negatively impact the customer experience.
Quickly iterate on automations for seamless customer experiences that boost client satisfaction, engagement and retention.
Empower users of all skill levels to contribute their expertise without risk using low-code and no-code tools with easy-to-manage oversight.
Make better decisions and help users prioritize tasks with content and process insights from integrated AI and monitoring.
Learn how organizations are employing predictive approaches, process mining tools, and implementing tech-infused workflows to achieve data-driven innovation.
Discover why among 15 vendors, IBM is recognized as a leader for intelligent econtent services platforms.
Learn how business process management can improve efficiency and reduce costs by optimizing and automating business processes.
Take a deep dive into how RPA works and why organizations use it to enable business process automation.
Learn the latest technologies, strategies and best practices for using automation to move your business forward.