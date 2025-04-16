Business process automation solutions

Grow your business with business automation software 

Business process automation tools empower you to understand and orchestrate critical resources including people, applications and systems. Manage your end-to-end business processes and respond quickly to changing market conditions. Increase organizational efficiency and reduce errors that can negatively impact the customer experience.

Solutions Business process automation software
Reveal and eliminate hidden business process inefficiencies.
Decisioning software
Make faster, repeatable and transparent decisions.
Robotic process automation
Automate mundane, repetitive tasks.
Process mining
Fix process inefficiencies and maximize automation outcomes.
Workflow automation
Increase visibility, consistency and agility.
Business process mapping
Analyze and collaborate on improved business processes.
watsonx Orchestrate
Offload tedius tasks to your digital worker.
Content services
Accelerate content management and governance processes.
Document processing
Extract and apply business information with AI.
Customer success stories
TD Ameritrade
TD Ameritrade automated customer account processes and reduced time to open a new account by 70%.
BlueShore Financial
BlueShore Financial redesigned their client experiences and operational processes to achieve a 250% increase in lending volumes without additional hires.
Primanti Brothers
By automating daily sales and labor reporting, Primanti Brothers eliminated 2,000 hours of manual work per year.

Resources

The power of automation: Intelligent workflows

Learn how organizations are employing predictive approaches, process mining tools, and implementing tech-infused workflows to achieve data-driven innovation.
IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services 2024 Vendor Assessment

Discover why among 15 vendors, IBM is recognized as a leader for intelligent econtent services platforms.
What is business process management?

Learn how business process management can improve efficiency and reduce costs by optimizing and automating business processes.
What is robotic process automation?

Take a deep dive into how RPA works and why organizations use it to enable business process automation.
Cloud Automation Blog

Learn the latest technologies, strategies and best practices for using automation to move your business forward.
What is intelligent automation?

Gain a deeper understanding of intelligent automation technology, including its components, benefits, applications and future.
