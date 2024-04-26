The IBM Automation Document Processing solution combines AI with deep learning and low-code tooling to help you eliminate manual document processing. Classify and extract information from your business documents more quickly, easily and accurately.
Traditional document capture solutions cannot meet the document processing demands of today’s digital world. IBM Automation Document Processing accelerates the processing of large volumes of unstructured data. It eliminates slow, error-prone manual work by your employees to save time and improve data accuracy.
That means you can respond quickly to new opportunities without adding staff, improve compliance transparency, power-up automated workflows with valuable data, and achieve faster ROI.
Use intelligent data extraction to eliminate manual document processing and deliver accurate information faster.
If Design Awards recognize IBM Automation Document Processing for its ability to unlock critical business data
IBM named a leader in the Infosource Capture Market Matrix
Model and process new documents rapidly using deep learning.
Deliver more data faster to digital transformation projects with AI-led automation tools.
Reduce project lead times and risk with rapid training, building and deployment.
IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation includes AI-powered capabilities, a common UI and low-code tools.
Get task automation, workflow orchestration, decision management, content services and more.
It’s a modular and easy-to-consume pricing approach, so you only pay for what you need.
See how our clients are using intelligent document processing to speed operations and improve the customer experience.
Bank of Montreal automates to make bill payments six times faster.
Turkcell increases customer retention and manages regulatory compliance.
Power robotic process automation bots with fast, accurate information captured from unstructured content.
Activate business workflows with accurate information from virtually any source.
Collect, govern, manage and enrich enterprise content for deployment.