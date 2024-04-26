Home Business automation Document Processing IBM Automation Document Processing
What is IBM Automation® Document Processing?

The IBM Automation Document Processing solution combines AI with deep learning and low-code tooling to help you eliminate manual document processing. Classify and extract information from your business documents more quickly, easily and accurately.

 Why use IBM Automation Document Processing?

Traditional document capture solutions cannot meet the document processing demands of today’s digital world. IBM Automation Document Processing accelerates the processing of large volumes of unstructured data. It eliminates slow, error-prone manual work by your employees to save time and improve data accuracy.

That means you can respond quickly to new opportunities without adding staff, improve compliance transparency, power-up automated workflows with valuable data, and achieve faster ROI.

Use intelligent data extraction to eliminate manual document processing and deliver accurate information faster.

See it in action.

 

If Design Awards recognize IBM Automation Document Processing for its ability to unlock critical business data

IBM named a leader in the Infosource Capture Market Matrix
Benefits Adapt quickly with AI

Model and process new documents rapidly using deep learning.

 Powerful transformative applications

Deliver more data faster to digital transformation projects with AI-led automation tools.

 Get a faster return on investment

Reduce project lead times and risk with rapid training, building and deployment.
Get more capabilities IBM Automation Document Processing is just one capability of IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation See the IBM Cloud Pak Integrated

IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation includes AI-powered capabilities, a common UI and low-code tools.

 Complete

Get task automation, workflow orchestration, decision management, content services and more.

 Modern

It’s a modular and easy-to-consume pricing approach, so you only pay for what you need.
 Case studies

See how our clients are  using  intelligent document processing to speed operations and improve the customer experience.

 Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal automates to make bill payments six times faster.

 Turkcell

Turkcell increases customer retention and manages regulatory compliance.
IBM offers a powerful tool that integrates content management and intelligent document processing, which will enable us to onboard new documents much more easily through training and configuration. Jack Moore Director, Solutions and Product Management DHL Go to IT Central Station review
