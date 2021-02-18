In the age of 5G and Industry 4.0, network servicing complexity will only increase. The heavily touted network slicing is not for the faint of heart. Each network slice is an isolated end-to-end network tailored to fulfill custom requirements specified by each service. One has to determine how the physical network should be architected so it can be sliced into virtual networks, unless the physical network has been modelled and all-consuming services have specified their goals in a machine-readable format. This can truly be realized only via automation based on expressed administrator intent and historical actions. Service providers are using automation to transform network operations by enabling existing staff to control more deployments with less time and effort, and the staff don’t need to be subject-matter experts on all of the services that they are deploying.

Zero-touch provisioning is all the rage now. Every vendor is promoting it, and every product brochure claims to offer it. While zero-touch provisioning is one of the automation outcomes and is required to make slicing sustainable in a business sense, predicting a network failure using AI and taking preemptive actions would be a significant boon and much-needed capability for network operators. The latter is commonly known as AIOps.

Keen to support AR/VR applications, an enterprise or end-user might ask for more network bandwidth. A service engineer supporting that account would consider ordering a new 5G network service instance using the service provider’s OSS/BSS dashboard. That should be the only “manual” step, because all subsequent tasks ought to be automated. That would include preparing the service instance, testing it, provisioning it, deploying it and monitoring it. And, if getting that service deployed requires rolling out a new network slice, it would be handled autonomously behind the scenes.

A proposed end-to-end network automation architecture is shown in Figure 2. The communication service providers (CSP) would operate in the two right columns, while the left column is where the edge endpoints and device management occurs: