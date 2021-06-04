When using edge computing to analyze Internet of Things (IoT) data at the edge, we are faced with a deluge of data. Be it audio, video, sensory or telemetry, every device spits out data every second, and most of it is never stored or analyzed locally, nor transmitted northbound to enterprise data centers or public clouds. Storing and managing all that data costs money and time that enterprises do not have. So, what do we do with all that data? Enterprises can follow some basic guidelines to effectively classify edge data such that you separate the data you need from the data you could discard.

This blog post will attempt to both classify edge data and look at storage options. We need to ask ourselves two fundamental questions:

Do we really need all that data?

Do we have to store all that data?

To make those tasks easier, we recommend classifying the data for efficient analysis and storage.