Innocens BV

A healthcare startup reduces the time required to identify infants at risk of developing sepsis by up to several hours—enabling earlier and more successful intervention—when it works with IBM® to develop a predictive edge computing solution using machine learning.

Business challenge One of the key challenges for neonatologists—those who care for newborns—is how to better detect when premature infants are at risk of sepsis, an infection of the bloodstream. To catch it early—and avoid complications and potentially death—Innocens wanted to use AI to speed time to diagnoses and treatment of sepsis.

Transformation Working with a team of IBM data scientists and developers, Innocens developed an edge computing solution that captures and analyzes real-time vital signs using machine learning models. The solution provides doctors with highly accurate predictions of when infants are showing the risk factor patterns for sepsis.