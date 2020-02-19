Why Edge Computing Needs Autonomous Management

As computing expands, the scale, variability, and rate of change of edge environments present a challenge that traditional management software was not designed for. It was originally built for centralized topologies with many servers (often standardized) in a few data centers or public cloud regions, with infrequent changes to the environment.

Now with edge, you have tens of thousands of servers and hundreds of thousands of edge devices that are much more heterogeneous, deployed in thousands of remote locations, with new locations or edge devices and servers being continuously added. It’s nearly impossible for an administrator to understand the topology and relevant differences, which is critical when attempting to deploy new applications to the edge.

“Developing a successful edge strategy requires taking into consideration the complexity of management endpoints and recognizing that scale and variability are dramatically different from traditional on-premises or public cloud deployments.”

IDC White Paper, sponsored by IBM, “The Importance of Effective Operations in Unlocking Edge IT Value,” January 2020