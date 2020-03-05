Home Edge Computing Solutions Edge Computing Solutions
Automate operations, improve experiences and enhance safety measures
IBM 5G and edge computing (3.3 MB)
Act on insights closer to where data is created

Edge computing with 5G creates tremendous opportunities in every industry. It brings computation and data storage closer to where data is generated, enabling better data control, reduced costs, faster insights and actions, and continuous operations. In fact, by 2025, 75% of enterprise data will be processed at the edge, compared to only 10% today.¹

IBM provides an autonomous management offering that addresses the scale, variability and rate of change in edge environments. IBM also offers solutions to help communications companies modernize their networks and deliver new services at the edge.

 

Employ autonomous management that's built for scale and variability

A single administrator can apply policies that manage the scale and variability of application environments across thousands of endpoints. IBM® Edge Application Manager helps you manage workloads from edge to core across any hybrid multicloud environment.

Read the autonomous management blog Deliver edge-enabled industry solutions built on IBM expertise

There are many use cases that can be addressed with edge computing. IBM edge-enabled solutions and services help clients deliver rich digital experiences and create business efficiency across Industry 4.0, supply chain, asset management and more.

Increasingly, communications service providers (CSPs) are looking to deliver 5G and edge computing services to drive growth.

Increasingly, communications service providers (CSPs) are looking to deliver 5G and edge computing services to drive growth. IBM telecommunications cloud solutions can help CSPs improve processes and service assurance while lowering operations costs.

IBM telecommunications cloud solutions can help CSPs improve processes and service assurance while lowering operations costs.
Create connected experiences

Pull and analyze data from distributed devices and sensors to improve individual experiences, enhance driver safety and optimize transport.

Improve supply chain and asset management

Orchestrate management from end to end with intelligent video analytics and AI to monitor stock, automate replenishment and more.

Enable Industry 4.0

Gather insight from distributed machinery and manufacturing processes and respond in real time, optimizing production lines and reducing waste.

Learn more about Industry 4.0 Modernize distributed IT

Control remote infrastructure with microcloud computing that performs real-time diagnostics and over-the-air updates, reducing costs and disruption.

Extend enterprise data and AI to the edge 

Accelerate data monetization with IBM Cloud Pak for Data to extend applications and models to the edge for real-time insights, without the need to move your data.

Learn more Infrastructure for data and AI at the edge

IBM Power® Systems and IBM Storage solutions put AI models to work at the edge. Unlock business insights for all types of data, including live visual data generated at the edge.

Enterprise AI servers that turn data into solutions Managing data on the edge
Promare

Retracing the 1620 Mayflower route, the first autonomous transatlantic voyage will be powered by IBM technologies for edge and AI.

Learn more Groupama

This European insurance group uses in-vehicle sensors to drive telematics insurance and reduce accidents and insurance claims.

Learn more
IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation

Evolve to zero-touch network operations with AI-powered automation.
Answers from IBM partners IBM solutions for edge computing and communications networks bring together a strong ecosystem of partners including equipment manufacturers, and network and IT providers. Equinix

Equinix uses IBM and Red Hat® to build a global metro edge platform and bring companies together across more than 50 markets.

Learn more (1.5 MB) Eurotech

Eurotech uses IBM and Red Hat on high-performance edge computing devices to bring edge computing to new frontiers.

Learn more (826 KB) Hazelcast

Hazelcast uses IBM Edge Application Manager to deploy in-memory data grid solutions to enable advanced analytics at the edge.

Learn more (7.2 MB)
¹"What Edge Computing Means for Infrastructure and Operations Leaders" Rob van der Meulen, Gartner Research, October 2018 (link resides outside IBM)
Footnote

¹"What Edge Computing Means for Infrastructure and Operations Leaders" Rob van der Meulen, Gartner Research, October 2018 (link resides outside IBM)