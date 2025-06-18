Maximo health, safety and environment (HSE) software

Put safety first with connected HSE and work management

Safety first 

Disconnected systems, reactive safety measures, and manual processes expose organizations to risk, inefficiency, and non-compliance. As regulations grow more complex and expectations rise for safe and efficient operations, siloed HSE programs leave organizations vulnerable and slow to respond. 

IBM Maximo® HSE unifies health, safety and environmental processes with your core operations and work management. From incident reporting and emissions management to risk assessments and compliance tracking, it provides an intelligent, integrated approach to managing HSE across the enterprise.
Unified HSE and work management

HSE processes are fully integrated with work management, making safety a built-in every step of how work is planned and executed.

Interconnected capabilities

With interconnected applications users can initiate multiple activities from a single interface enabling quick access to information and prompt actions.
Smarter and scalable

IBM Maximo® HSE offers hybrid cloud flexibility and mobile tools for seamless, real-time safety management—backed by IBM’s generative AI, watsonx.
Personalized dashboards

KPIs, trends, and insights are available through customizable and ready-to-use dashboards, enabling faster, smarter decisions and improved efficiency.
Emissions management

Business operations drive growth—but also produce emissions, making effective emissions management both a challenge and a compliance requirement. IBM Maximo® Emissions Management helps capture continuous and fugitive emissions in near real-time, while IBM Envizi ESG Suite supports you to calculate, track, and report Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions—aligning operational efficiency with environmental responsibility.  

What you can do

Permit & Certificates  Operations management Manage safety Compliance Management of change Manage competency

Case studies

Outside view of a factory
Discover how The Hub Power Company Limited achieved a 60% reduction in MOC approval times and cut safety incident investigations by 20% with See the case study
