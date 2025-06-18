Put safety first with connected HSE and work management
Disconnected systems, reactive safety measures, and manual processes expose organizations to risk, inefficiency, and non-compliance. As regulations grow more complex and expectations rise for safe and efficient operations, siloed HSE programs leave organizations vulnerable and slow to respond.
IBM Maximo® HSE unifies health, safety and environmental processes with your core operations and work management. From incident reporting and emissions management to risk assessments and compliance tracking, it provides an intelligent, integrated approach to managing HSE across the enterprise.
HSE processes are fully integrated with work management, making safety a built-in every step of how work is planned and executed.
With interconnected applications users can initiate multiple activities from a single interface enabling quick access to information and prompt actions.
IBM Maximo® HSE offers hybrid cloud flexibility and mobile tools for seamless, real-time safety management—backed by IBM’s generative AI, watsonx.
KPIs, trends, and insights are available through customizable and ready-to-use dashboards, enabling faster, smarter decisions and improved efficiency.
Business operations drive growth—but also produce emissions, making effective emissions management both a challenge and a compliance requirement. IBM Maximo® Emissions Management helps capture continuous and fugitive emissions in near real-time, while IBM Envizi ESG Suite supports you to calculate, track, and report Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions—aligning operational efficiency with environmental responsibility.
Streamline permits, certifications, and safe work execution
IBM Maximo® HSE simplifies permit-to-work, certifications, and risk assessments to ensure safe, compliant operations. It links permits to work orders and incidents, supports lockout/tagout, and tracks training to ensure only qualified personnel perform high-risk tasks—protecting people and processes.
Ensure safe, efficient, and documented operations
Support safe, consistent operations with tools for shift handovers, operator rounds, and production loss reporting. Linked procedures and operator logs give teams full visibility, helping identify issues early and maintain smooth, compliant operations across every shift.
Proactively manage workplace and process safety
Enable your teams to manage incidents, hazards, and risks with end-to-end tracking, investigations, and corrective actions. From hazard identification to bypass control, it drives accountability and continuous improvement—creating a safer, more compliant workplace.
Stay audit-ready and comply with external regulations
IBM Maximo HSE helps organizations stay audit-ready and aligned with regulatory requirements through a robust set of compliance tools. It streamlines audits, surveys, and regulatory tracking by associating key compliance data with work, assets, and safety records. Emissions management capabilities enable monitoring of continuous and fugitive emissions, with built-in dashboards for tracking and corrective action.
Control change with confidence
The Management of Change (MOC) process in Maximo HSE governs the entire lifecycle of operational and engineering changes—from initiation, review, and approval to authorization and closure. Users can start MOC requests or initiate changes directly within the MOC application, associating multiple assets, locations, and configuration items.
Build a skilled, compliant workforce
Manage skills, certifications, and training in one place to ensure only qualified personnel perform critical tasks. Track courses, validate competencies, and capture lessons learned to close knowledge gaps, strengthen compliance, and support safer operations.
Get started with a product tour or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from Maximo Application Suite.