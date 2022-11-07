Facilities Management City of Atlanta: Turning asset data into facilities gold The City of Atlanta takes charge of its assets to drive greater efficiency and customer satisfaction with IBM Maximo Application Suite.

Trave & Transportation Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Amsterdam Airport Schiphol applied corrective and predictive maintenance to achieve fewer delays with Maximo's support.

Manufacturing Boston Dynamics Boston Dynamics created a robotic dog to read sensors and gather data that is then analyzed by IBM Maximo.

Energy & Utilities Melbourne Water Melbourne Water used IBM Maximo Visual Inspection to help combat extreme weather conditions

Energy & Utilities The Hub Power Company Limited The Hub Power Company. Limited in Pakistan reduced change management approval and sped cash flow from operations.

Manufacturing Novate Solutions Novate Solutions used IBM Maximo Monitor to view asset performance in real-time.

Retail IBM Global Real Estate (GRE) GRE reduced sustainability reporting costs by 30% by replacing multiple tools with a single, automated platform.

Facility Management HFL Building Solutions HFL Building Solutions transformed its approach to property management with MaxLogic and IBM Maximo.

Mining Shell plc Shell and IBM launched OREN to decarbonize mining with the IBM Maximo Application Suite and other cutting-edge solutions.

Energy & Utilities VPI VPI pushed forward on the path to net zero for reliability, sustainable, renewable energy that works with IBM Maximo software.

Oil & Gas Petroleum Development Oman Petroleum Development Oman automated the procurement processes with IBM Maximo Application Suite and saved 2.300 hours over the course of a year.