The City of Atlanta takes charge of its assets to drive greater efficiency and customer satisfaction with IBM Maximo Application Suite.
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol applied corrective and predictive maintenance to achieve fewer delays with Maximo's support.
Boston Dynamics created a robotic dog to read sensors and gather data that is then analyzed by IBM Maximo.
Melbourne Water used IBM Maximo Visual Inspection to help combat extreme weather conditions
The Hub Power Company. Limited in Pakistan reduced change management approval and sped cash flow from operations.
Novate Solutions used IBM Maximo Monitor to view asset performance in real-time.
GRE reduced sustainability reporting costs by 30% by replacing multiple tools with a single, automated platform.
HFL Building Solutions transformed its approach to property management with MaxLogic and IBM Maximo.
Shell and IBM launched OREN to decarbonize mining with the IBM Maximo Application Suite and other cutting-edge solutions.
VPI pushed forward on the path to net zero for reliability, sustainable, renewable energy that works with IBM Maximo software.
Petroleum Development Oman automated the procurement processes with IBM Maximo Application Suite and saved 2.300 hours over the course of a year.
Bruce power improves reliability, efficiency and safety with the IBM Maximo for Nuclear Power enterprises asset management platform.