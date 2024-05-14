The Hub Power Company Limited

Hubco, Pakistan’s first and largest Independent Power Producer (IPP), takes its Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) practices seriously. This commitment is reflected in a key performance metric. For the 2018–2019 fiscal year, the utility logged 4.3 million man hours across its three operational power stations, reporting a total recordable injury rate (TRIR) of a mere 0.05.

The utility’s impressive safety record stems, in part, from investing in the right technology. “Our team is always on the lookout for any technological advancements to improve efficiencies and to monitor emissions from our plants,” says Shaharyar Nashat, Company Secretary, Director Legal and Public Relations at Hubco.

One of those technologies is IBM Maximo Asset Management software. In the past, the utility used versions 5.2 and 7.1 of the software to manage its critical assets and support its large asset database. It also relied on a locally-developed compliance management system (CMS) for its safety initiatives, and continues to use Oracle Financial applications.

However, because the technologies were not integrated, certain key business processes had to be executed manually. What’s more, data siloes required some tasks to be duplicated across systems.

“Different information was in each system,” explains Abid Ali, Hubco’s Planning Manager. “So, the people in finance had to make double entries for payments and financial reserves—one in Maximo and another in the financial system. It was taking a lot of time and duplication of effort.”

Hubco sought to integrate its critical IT systems, including the financial system. It also recognized that upgrading its Maximo software would bring new functionalities and many safety-related modules the business did not currently have.

“Safety is our highest priority at all sites on the group level,” adds Ahmed Aftab, Hubco’s IT Manager. “So we decided that while we integrate our existing systems, we must upgrade Maximo, too, and get first-line support from IBM.”