Emissions management software from IBM® Envizi™ integrates a suite of products that help accurately calculate, track and report on your Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data at a granular level.
These products help set decarbonization targets, track progress towards emissions-reduction goals and clearly identify areas to focus your emissions-reduction efforts.
Key features across the emissions management suite of products include:
Provide auditors with login access to a robust system that contains all supporting data, documents and audit trails.
Finance-grade data management tools, maintained factor sets and best-in-class factor selection algorithm produce calculations you can rely on.
Allow value chain stakeholders to submit ESG data directly into a portal, helping you integrate this data into a single system of record.
Supports multicurrency and metric reporting while enabling easy conversion to standard units for simplified reporting.
Set GHG emissions-reduction targets and track performance against them—all in one system.
A single system of record to report to stakeholders, underpinned by data health check analytics and audit trails.
