Home Asset management Envizi Emissions Management
Accurately calculate and report GHG emissions and track progress towards decarbonization goals with GHG emissions management software
Book live demo
Graphic illustration representing emissions management
Simplify your GHG reporting with emissions management software

Emissions management software from IBM® Envizi™ integrates a suite of products that help accurately calculate, track and report on your Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data at a granular level.

These products help set decarbonization targets, track progress towards emissions-reduction goals and clearly identify areas to focus your emissions-reduction efforts.

Key features across the emissions management suite of products include:

  • Reporting on all GHGs including CO₂, CH₄, N₂O, HFCs, PFCs, SF₆, NF₃
  • Custom emissions factors
  • Currency and metric conversions
  • Market and location-based emissions reporting
 Try Envizi Essentials free for 14 days
Try it free for 14 days

IBM Envizi Essentials trial
Explore the modules

Scope 1, 2 GHG Accounting + Reporting

Scope 3 GHG Accounting + Reporting

Target Setting + Tracking
Emissions Management software modules
Emissions Management Scope 1, 2 GHG Accounting + Reporting Prepare Scope 1, 2 emissions data for compliance and voluntary ESG reporting frameworks with an extensive platform built on the GHG Protocol. Explore module
Emissions Management Scope 3 GHG Accounting + Reporting Calculate Scope 3 upstream and downstream GHG emissions across your organization using methods supported by the GHG Protocol. Explore module Interactive demo available
Emissions Management Target Setting + Tracking Set your energy and emissions-reduction targets and track your performance to accelerate the delivery of your decarbonization goals. Explore module
Emissions Management Supply Chain Intelligence Engage your suppliers and streamline your Scope 3 – Category 1 emissions calculations to meet reporting requirements and optimize performance. Explore module
Take the Scope 3 interactive demo
New Generate Scope 3 emissions insights related to purchased goods and services. An open, interactive demo where you follow a Sustainability Analyst preparing to disclose Scope 3 emissions using Envizi. Take the interactive demo
What you can do Simplify audit and assurance

Provide auditors with login access to a robust system that contains all supporting data, documents and audit trails.

 Reduce risk

Finance-grade data management tools, maintained factor sets and best-in-class factor selection algorithm produce calculations you can rely on.

 Streamline data capture

Allow value chain stakeholders to submit ESG data directly into a portal, helping you integrate this data into a single system of record.

 Transcend metrics and currencies

Supports multicurrency and metric reporting while enabling easy conversion to standard units for simplified reporting.

 Manage and track performance

Set GHG emissions-reduction targets and track performance against them—all in one system.

 Report with confidence

A single system of record to report to stakeholders, underpinned by data health check analytics and audit trails.

Case study: when data and infrastructure meet

Overhead view of a water treatment plant
Water infrastructure
Melbourne Water selected Envizi to consolidate data from its various pump transfer assets, storage reservoirs and treatment plants onto one dashboard. 

The ability to analyze historical activity has permitted the targeted replacement of many non-renewable energy sources in its treatment and transfer system.

Ready to transform your ESG reporting?

Get a closer look at IBM Envizi to learn more about how this ESG management suite can help accelerate your ESG strategy.

Book live demo
More ways to explore Guide to GHG emissions accounting Why carbon accounting matters Net zero explained