“We treat about 90% of Melbourne’s sewage at our Eastern and Western Treatment Plants,” says Daniel Bradshaw, Energy Accountant at Melbourne Water. “Energy use is a primary expense across the organization and accounts for about half the Victorian water sector’s total carbon emissions.”

Population growth and the effects of climate change are additional energy burdens inching into the organization’s periphery. In the next 50 years, Greater Melbourne’s population will have increased by another four million residents. Climate change is raising temperature levels, contributing to the spread of bush fires and increasing the potential for other extreme weather events. Both outcomes place greater demand on the state’s water supply and infrastructure, foreshadowing a future where more energy is required to provide the same services.

As an organization committed to sustainability, Melbourne Water has pledged to help lead the state’s water sector in climate change mitigation and adaption initiatives. This pledge compelled the organization to identify more ways to reduce energy consumption and leverage renewable alternatives. But doing so would require an extremely detailed level of energy use and spend tracking that, prior to 2013, the organization did not possess.

“We were using a legacy data management system at the time that was cumbersome, limited and difficult to use,” Bradshaw recalls. Much of this difficulty was the result of the system’s reliance on manual data entry and file uploads, which often led to poor data quality. Finding, compiling and correcting multiple spreadsheets of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance data also took time away from Melbourne Water’s future-focused initiatives. Bradshaw continues, “The data sets were created manually and uploaded using a CSV file format, so a single misplaced comma could send the entire data set askew.” This made it harder for Melbourne Water to accurately assess its energy usage and estimate future expenses.



Extracting data also required users to have specific knowledge of the system’s functionality, which minimized the number of people who were able to access and analyze the data. “If there was a data request for insights about how we were using energy, we had to create a task internally within the energy team to make those things happen,” says Bradshaw. “There was no efficient way to share data insights across the organization.”

Melbourne Water decided to replace its legacy system with the IBM® Envizi™ ESG Suite to help proactively manage its portfolio of transactional energy data and to eliminate the data retention and reporting challenges hindering its sustainability efforts.