Considering questions like these while focusing on making a credible, demonstrable impact on the looming climate crisis, Downer Group (link resides outside ibm.com)—a provider of integrated services, specializing in transportation, utilities and facilities management—has made significant changes to how it runs its business.

“It was around 2008 that we really started to focus on our environmental sustainability,” recalls Ricky Bridge, Group General Manager of Environment, Sustainability and Reporting at Downer. “We realized that if we were going to be serious about our impact, we needed to make sure that our sustainability strategy wasn’t a secondary focus. It needed to be integrated with our overall business strategy.”

In fact, over the next 15 years, Downer revolutionized how it conducted business. Back in 2008, the company held a strong presence in the mining industry, with roughly 50% of its revenue coming from coal mining in particular. But now, Downer focuses on lower-capital, low-carbon-oriented service lines in transport, facilities and utilities.

And with this transition, Downer started capturing and tracking more data—particularly related to its production of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. However, these tracking efforts relied heavily on manual data collection and processing, which tied up staff and resources. “We used to say that we had the world’s largest Excel pivot table to manage our GHG emissions data,” adds Bridge. “That level of effort wasn’t sustainable, and we knew it.”

“There was a compliance piece as well that we had to consider,” notes Nathan Brogden, Group Sustainability Manager at Downer. “We have a regulatory requirement here in Australia—the National Greenhouse Energy Reporting Act—that directs us to gather up and report on relevant environmental data. But pulling together the right information from spreadsheets was clunky and required a lot of manipulation.”

So in 2017, Downer deployed a new platform to track its environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, an offering now known as the IBM® Envizi ESG Suite.