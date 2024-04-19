Home Compute and servers Satellite IBM Cloud Satellite
Build apps fast. Run them anywhere.
Try a demo Launch Satellite
Engineer in data center uses a computer connected to the IBM z16
Build faster. Securely. Anywhere.

Deploy and run apps consistently across on-premises, edge computing and public cloud environments, enabled by secure and auditable communications with IBM Cloud.

Consume a common set of cloud services including toolchains, databases and AI in any location. The IBM Cloud Satellite-managed distributed cloud solution delivers cloud services, APIs, access policies, security controls and compliance.
Watch a replay of our webinar:

Leverage Secure Cloud Anywhere: For Kube, By Kube, With Kube.

How it's used

Unlock insights with cloud services access to your on-Premises data Use Satellite Connector to utilize IBM Cloud services like watsonx and Cloud Pak for Data, among others, to generate insights from your on-prem resources, keeping the security and auditability of Satellite communications but with the lightest possible footprint. Learn more
Consume public cloud services in your data center Bring the flexibility and agility of public cloud services to your secure on-premises data center. Build new apps quickly, while maintaining strong regulatory controls. Learn more
Get real-time analytics at the edge Process data where it's generated to reduce latency for immediate action. Expand to new locations instantly and manage it all from a single console. Read the blog
Leverage an open architecture Run workloads consistently across the globe through highly distributed 5G deployments. Know which applications are running, where they run and when they run. Improve auditability.
IBM Cloud Satellite Connector maintains data sovereignty with on-premises applications and services while connecting securely over a public network interface. Learn more
Bring AI to your data Use a consistent set of data and AI services across all your environments. Bring analytics tools to your data to reduce latency, limit data egress charges and meet residency requirements. Read the blog
Benefits Flexible infrastructure options

Use your AWS, Azure or Google Cloud infrastructure, your on-premises hardware or purchase from IBM or IBM partners.

 Growing catalog of services and software

Provision API-driven cloud services to all locations, operated as-a-service by IBM.

 Consistent operations experience

Use a single dashboard to centralize observability and management across all locations.

 Security across your locations

Extend access policies, logging, monitoring and other controls to all locations.
Accelerate innovation with simplified “Day 2” operations across cloud and on premises Give your teams the time they need to focus on what’s important. IBM provides managed services, eliminating the need to overburden DevOps and SRE resources internally. Truly multicloud

Use compute infrastructure from IBM and other clouds (AWS, Azure and Google) as IBM Cloud Satellite locations.

 As-a-service consumption

Available IBM Cloud offerings include Red Hat® OpenShift®, IBM Cloud® Databases, IBM Cloud Pak® for Data and more to come.

 No special network configuration required

Satellite Link works with your existing network configuration and security posture—not the other way around.

 Deep knowledge in industry clouds

Discover IBM Cloud offerings for financial services and telco.
Featured services Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Cloud

Use IBM Cloud Satellite to run apps on a common container platform across all environments.

 IBM Cloud Databases

With IBM Cloud Satellite, you can bring databases-as-a-service to where applications live.

 IBM Cloud Event Streams

Create a hybrid environment that brings the scalability and on-demand flexibility of public cloud services to the applications and data that run in your secure private cloud.
IBM Cloud Satellite examined

Explore IBM Cloud Satellite through videos, podcasts, tutorials and more.

 View all resources Use Innovation at the Edge

American Tower leverages 5G and AI to drive edge applications across industries with IBM Cloud Satellite. It enabled them to rapidly transmit software updates to vehicles before they are shipped to dealers.

 

 Read the news Security and control anywhere

IBM Cloud Satellite now extends benchmark, financial services-level controls into any environment, providing a reliable set of security, compliance and risk management controls.

 Read the news Privacy: An essential component of healthcare

Security and agility come together for Germany’s University of Mainz Medical Center, thanks to four applications it developed (with IBM) to simplify operations during the COVID pandemic.

 Read the case study

Frequently asked questions

With IBM Cloud Satellite, you can use a single API to create an IBM Cloud Satellite location and then add host machines from any cloud, from your on-premises data center, or from the edge. You can then consume IBM Cloud services anywhere you need them. You can consistently deploy, manage and control your workloads across these environments.

You can run your workloads in the location of your choice to better meet legal requirements, compliance standards, data speeds and network latency requirements. You can do this while you use security-rich IBM Cloud services to modernize applications and increase development velocity.

Learn how to install the OpenShift CLI

IBM Cloud Satellite Config provides a global view of your applications and provides control over configuration and application development. Through a single dashboard, you can manage the deployment of Kubernetes resources across the cloud, on premises and in edge environments, in order to gain global visibility into your apps and operations.

Every IBM Cloud Satellite location is connected to IBM Cloud through an encrypted TLS tunnel called Satellite Link. You can access the link in a security-rich manner with IBM Cloud services in your IBM Cloud Satellite location. You can use IBM Cloud services with the same security and compliance processes as in IBM Cloud.

Many IBM Cloud services are available through IBM Cloud Satellite, and many more are on the way. Expect financial services controls, which will provide a compliance layer that many industries will be able to access. Currently, the following services can be deployed on an IBM Cloud Satellite location: Red Hat Openshift on IBM Cloud clusters, IBM Cloud Object Storage, IBM Cloud Events Streams, IBM Cloud Pak® solutions, IBM Cloud® Databases, software and middleware from the IBM Cloud Catalog, and software from the Red Hat® Marketplace.

Customers can partner with IBM Technology Expert labs and book a consultation and customers can tap into IBM® Global Business Services® for professional services or can tap into the IBM Business Partner® Ecosystem for infrastructure and build services.

No, you do not need to purchase hardware, but you do need to have the infrastructure to support your IBM Cloud Satellite location. Your infrastructure environment can be an on-premises data center, with another cloud provider, or on compatible edge devices anywhere. For on-premises environments, we support bare metal x86 servers, as well as virtualization technologies like VMWare. In addition, IBM’s Fusion HCI is a hyper-converged, turn-key enterprise-grade solution for having a Satellite Location “in a box.”

You can refer to our partner page for additional infrastructure partners.

You can control and audit the network traffic and communication flow between your locations with a built-in IBM Cloud Satellite Link. You can also use IBM Cloud monitoring and logging services to consolidate your logs, metrics and alerts.
Demo

Take a guided tour through the Satellite GUI demo environment. Enabling the full screen mode is recommended.
Take the next step

Meet with a IBM Cloud Satellite technical leader to discuss your organization’s goals.

 Launch IBM Cloud Satellite location

Consume IBM Cloud services anywhere you need them. Sign up for an IBM Cloud account.

 Explore IBM Cloud Satellite Join IBM Cloud User Community

Access IBM Cloud Satellite ecosystem experts, and meet up other cloud IT ops managers, solution architects, SREs, and other professionals looking for a distributed cloud.

 Join now