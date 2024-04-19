Deploy and run apps consistently across on-premises, edge computing and public cloud environments, enabled by secure and auditable communications with IBM Cloud.
Consume a common set of cloud services including toolchains, databases and AI in any location. The IBM Cloud Satellite-managed distributed cloud solution delivers cloud services, APIs, access policies, security controls and compliance.
Leverage Secure Cloud Anywhere: For Kube, By Kube, With Kube.
Use your AWS, Azure or Google Cloud infrastructure, your on-premises hardware or purchase from IBM or IBM partners.
Provision API-driven cloud services to all locations, operated as-a-service by IBM.
Use a single dashboard to centralize observability and management across all locations.
Extend access policies, logging, monitoring and other controls to all locations.
Use compute infrastructure from IBM and other clouds (AWS, Azure and Google) as IBM Cloud Satellite locations.
Available IBM Cloud offerings include Red Hat® OpenShift®, IBM Cloud® Databases, IBM Cloud Pak® for Data and more to come.
Satellite Link works with your existing network configuration and security posture—not the other way around.
Discover IBM Cloud offerings for financial services and telco.
Use IBM Cloud Satellite to run apps on a common container platform across all environments.
With IBM Cloud Satellite, you can bring databases-as-a-service to where applications live.
Create a hybrid environment that brings the scalability and on-demand flexibility of public cloud services to the applications and data that run in your secure private cloud.
American Tower leverages 5G and AI to drive edge applications across industries with IBM Cloud Satellite. It enabled them to rapidly transmit software updates to vehicles before they are shipped to dealers.
IBM Cloud Satellite now extends benchmark, financial services-level controls into any environment, providing a reliable set of security, compliance and risk management controls.
Security and agility come together for Germany’s University of Mainz Medical Center, thanks to four applications it developed (with IBM) to simplify operations during the COVID pandemic.
With IBM Cloud Satellite, you can use a single API to create an IBM Cloud Satellite location and then add host machines from any cloud, from your on-premises data center, or from the edge. You can then consume IBM Cloud services anywhere you need them. You can consistently deploy, manage and control your workloads across these environments.
You can run your workloads in the location of your choice to better meet legal requirements, compliance standards, data speeds and network latency requirements. You can do this while you use security-rich IBM Cloud services to modernize applications and increase development velocity.
IBM Cloud Satellite Config provides a global view of your applications and provides control over configuration and application development. Through a single dashboard, you can manage the deployment of Kubernetes resources across the cloud, on premises and in edge environments, in order to gain global visibility into your apps and operations.
Every IBM Cloud Satellite location is connected to IBM Cloud through an encrypted TLS tunnel called Satellite Link. You can access the link in a security-rich manner with IBM Cloud services in your IBM Cloud Satellite location. You can use IBM Cloud services with the same security and compliance processes as in IBM Cloud.
Many IBM Cloud services are available through IBM Cloud Satellite, and many more are on the way. Expect financial services controls, which will provide a compliance layer that many industries will be able to access. Currently, the following services can be deployed on an IBM Cloud Satellite location: Red Hat Openshift on IBM Cloud clusters, IBM Cloud Object Storage, IBM Cloud Events Streams, IBM Cloud Pak® solutions, IBM Cloud® Databases, software and middleware from the IBM Cloud Catalog, and software from the Red Hat® Marketplace.
Customers can partner with IBM Technology Expert labs and book a consultation and customers can tap into IBM® Global Business Services® for professional services or can tap into the IBM Business Partner® Ecosystem for infrastructure and build services.
No, you do not need to purchase hardware, but you do need to have the infrastructure to support your IBM Cloud Satellite location. Your infrastructure environment can be an on-premises data center, with another cloud provider, or on compatible edge devices anywhere. For on-premises environments, we support bare metal x86 servers, as well as virtualization technologies like VMWare. In addition, IBM’s Fusion HCI is a hyper-converged, turn-key enterprise-grade solution for having a Satellite Location “in a box.”
You can control and audit the network traffic and communication flow between your locations with a built-in IBM Cloud Satellite Link. You can also use IBM Cloud monitoring and logging services to consolidate your logs, metrics and alerts.
