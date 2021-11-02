What is GitOps?

In a previous blog, we discussed DevOps in the edge computing domain; here, we take a look at how GitOps can be applied in edge computing. We alluded to the three edges in edge domputing:

Enterprise edge

Network edge

Device edge (or far edge)

There is also the cloud or the enterprise data center. Let’s take an in-depth look at these areas. Along with the edge environments, Figure 4 also depicts the three GitOps areas: infrastructure, services and applications.

Cloud/enterprise data center

Edge computing is seeing the proliferation of OpenShift or Kubernetes clusters in most IT centers. It has the potential to reach a massive scale of hundreds to thousands of deployments per customer. The result is that enterprise IT departments must manage multiple independent or cooperative container runtime clusters running on-prem and/or on public clouds.

Ensuring clusters have the same desired state — rolling out a change and rolling back a change on multiple clouds — is a major benefit that GitOps provides to edge- and IoT-based businesses.

Network edge

The GitOps paradigm is applicable at the network edge since one of the major challenges Communication Service Providers (CSPs) face is looking for orchestration, automation and management of their networks. While 5G is a boon to consumers, software-defined networks (SDNs), network slicing with different bandwidths and faster deployment have created challenges for the telco providers.

An automated deployment pipeline is one way that CSPs can bring services to customers faster. Having a central repository and a declarative approach to provisioning container infrastructure means faster time to market for new features and change requests. Such a paradigm will help the provisioning of VNFs (Virtual Network Functions) and CNFs (Cloud-Native Network Functions) at the network edge. Containerization of network components makes it possible to manage such functions. Lastly, because all configuration activity is logged and stored in Git, the ability to track changes is critical for compliance and audit purposes. There are a couple of related blogs from WeaveWorks in the references: