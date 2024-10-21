Navigating the data deluge with robust data intelligence

To drive a truly data-driven organizational mindset, businesses must integrate data intelligence solutions that go beyond conventional analytics. These platforms function as sophisticated ecosystems, facilitating the collection, analysis, interpretation and actionable implementation of insights from diverse data sources.

Companies are investing heavily in big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock these benefits. NewVantage Partners reports that 97% of organizations are investing in data initiatives, and 91% are investing in AI activities. The aim is to transform data from a by-product of business operations into a strategic asset that fuels decision-making, innovation and customer satisfaction.

However, diving into analytics without clear direction can lead to confusion and inefficiency. The cost of mismanagement is high, with Gartner reporting average losses of USD 12.9 million annually due to poor data quality. This is where data intelligence solutions prove their worth, by helping to ensure that data is not only abundant but also precise, accessible and governed by quality standards.

IBM is at the forefront of data intelligence, offering a comprehensive suite of tools for proactive data management and advanced analytics. By streamlining the discovery, sharing and curation of trusted data assets, the platform boosts productivity for data professionals and accelerates time to value.

It also integrates robust data governance features, helping ensure that data quality complies with regulations. Moreover, data intelligence delivers real-time insights, empowering businesses to make informed decisions and harness the potential of generative AI.