Ray Beharry Senior Product Marketing Manager - Data Intelligence, IBM

Ray Beharry is a distinguished professional who excels in both the technological and academic realms. As a leader at IBM, Ray is dedicated to advancing cutting-edge technology solutions and fostering innovation within the industry. With a deep expertise in technology, data and ai, and cloud computing, Ray plays a pivotal role in driving strategic initiatives that empower businesses to unlock new value from their technological investments.

In addition to his significant contributions at IBM, Ray also serves as an esteemed instructor at Rutgers University. His passion for education and mentorship is evident in his commitment to shaping the next generation of tech leaders. Ray brings real-world experience into the classroom, providing students with practical insights and a comprehensive understanding of the current technological landscape.