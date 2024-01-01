IBM enhances productivity for data-driven organizations, and streamlines the process of discovering, sharing and curating trusted data assets across the organization, accelerating time to value.

In today's landscape, data infrastructure complexity, siloed systems and an increase in the variety and volume of data sources present significant challenges, making it costly and difficult to manage, govern and use data effectively. Also, the challenges of scalability— along with a rapid evolution toward artificial intelligence (AI)—places immense pressure on engineering teams to help ensure data's availability, integrity and access. The proliferation of data management tools further complicates their ability to fully use data assets.

IBM builds upon the strong base of our renowned data governance capabilities. It shifts the narrative from controlling and managing data to empowering businesses with actionable intelligence through additive benefits. This includes IBM Knowledge Catalog with intelligent cataloging and policy management, IBM Manta Data Lineage with end-to-end lineage mapping and reporting, and IBM Data Product Hub, which transforms how data is used, shared and consumed across the business.