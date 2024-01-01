Discover how data intelligence provides advanced capabilities to govern and share your data, driving impactful business decisions while helping to ensure compliance and data quality.
IBM enhances productivity for data-driven organizations, and streamlines the process of discovering, sharing and curating trusted data assets across the organization, accelerating time to value.
In today's landscape, data infrastructure complexity, siloed systems and an increase in the variety and volume of data sources present significant challenges, making it costly and difficult to manage, govern and use data effectively. Also, the challenges of scalability— along with a rapid evolution toward artificial intelligence (AI)—places immense pressure on engineering teams to help ensure data's availability, integrity and access. The proliferation of data management tools further complicates their ability to fully use data assets.
IBM builds upon the strong base of our renowned data governance capabilities. It shifts the narrative from controlling and managing data to empowering businesses with actionable intelligence through additive benefits. This includes IBM Knowledge Catalog with intelligent cataloging and policy management, IBM Manta Data Lineage with end-to-end lineage mapping and reporting, and IBM Data Product Hub, which transforms how data is used, shared and consumed across the business.
Adopting a robust data intelligence strategy
Automate metadata enrichment, data quality assurance and industry alignment by 110%*.
Decrease the time spent on an optimizing data process by as much as 90%*.
Use self-service data solutions to decrease time spent understanding, finding and accessing data by 95%*.
Activate enterprise data for AI and analytics with a data catalog, backed by active metadata management and policy management.
Deliver transparency into the provenance of your data and data pipelines so businesses can determine accuracy throughout their models and systems.
Enable organization-wide sharing and automated delivery of reusable data products to unlock maximum value from data.
