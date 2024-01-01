Home Data Intelligence Data intelligence solutions
Create an intelligent data foundation to accelerate data insights
IDC Analyst Connection Read the white paper
data engineer working, in office, bar chart collecting data super imposed on windows

Discover how data intelligence provides advanced capabilities to govern and share your data, driving impactful business decisions while helping to ensure compliance and data quality.

IBM enhances productivity for data-driven organizations, and streamlines the process of discovering, sharing and curating trusted data assets across the organization, accelerating time to value.

In today's landscape, data infrastructure complexity, siloed systems and an increase in the variety and volume of data sources present significant challenges, making it costly and difficult to manage, govern and use data effectively. Also, the challenges of scalability— along with a rapid evolution toward artificial intelligence (AI)—places immense pressure on engineering teams to help ensure data's availability, integrity and access. The proliferation of data management tools further complicates their ability to fully use data assets.

IBM builds upon the strong base of our renowned data governance capabilities. It shifts the narrative from controlling and managing data to empowering businesses with actionable intelligence through additive benefits. This includes IBM Knowledge Catalog with intelligent cataloging and policy management, IBM Manta Data Lineage with end-to-end lineage mapping and reporting, and IBM Data Product Hub, which transforms how data is used, shared and consumed across the business.

 

Adopting a robust data intelligence strategy
Data Intelligence Buyers Guide
IBM positioned as exemplary in ISG Buyers Guide 2024 for Data intelligence. Download the report

Use cases

Map the journey of your data, from creation to consumption, to help ensure accuracy, trust and compliance. Learn more about data lineage
Quickly identify and resolve quality issues with your business terms, and understand their downstream impact at a glance. Learn more about data governance
Address quality issues with capabilities for data profiling, cleansing, monitoring, matching and automation of data enrichment. Learn more about data quality
Enable faster data sharing by automating the delivery of data products to consumers by using methods such as files, application programming interfaces (APIs) and natural language queries, depending on their use case. Learn more about data sharing
Benefits IBM can deliver higher performance using large language models to automate enrichment and other process, scaling productivity, efficiency and data democratization across the organization. 110% Data stewards

Automate metadata enrichment, data quality assurance and industry alignment by 110%*.  

 90% Data engineers

Decrease the time spent on an optimizing data process by as much as 90%*.  

 95% Data consumers

Use self-service data solutions to decrease time spent understanding, finding and accessing data by 95%*.
Products IBM Knowledge Catalog

Activate enterprise data for AI and analytics with a data catalog, backed by active metadata management and policy management.

IBM Manta Data Lineage

Deliver transparency into the provenance of your data and data pipelines so businesses can determine accuracy throughout their models and systems.

 IBM Data Product Hub

Enable organization-wide sharing and automated delivery of reusable data products to unlock maximum value from data.
Resources Data intelligence

Explore in-depth the principles, technologies and best practices for implementing effective data intelligence strategies.

 ISG Buyers Guide

A comprehensive guide for buyers that outlines key considerations, criteria and vendor comparisons for selecting data intelligence solutions.

 IDC Analyst Connection

Expert analysis and insights report from IDC that discusses the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in the field of data intelligence.
Related solutions Data integration

Reliable data for all. Deliver readily consumable and governed data to your teams anytime, anywhere.

Data fabric

Design a data architecture that accelerates data readiness for generative AI and unlocks unparalleled productivity for data teams.

Take the next step

To learn more about IBM offerings, contact an IBM representative or IBM Business Partner®.
Disclaimer 

* Examples presented are illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.