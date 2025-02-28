We live in a world where data is everything for businesses, but when data is also everywhere then it can become very easy to lose track of which data is important and useful. What’s more, that data is often siloed and of low quality.

Excessive data

In today’s always-online, always-connected world, the amount of data available to organizations today is, frankly, overwhelming. And that volume is only growing.

Given the sheer amount of data that is available to enterprise businesses, it’s no surprise that much of it is going unused, and data that is collected but never analyzed is of no value to an organization.

Siloed data

Organizations are struggling to apply quality controls and enforce governance policies to this overflow of data. Meanwhile, users can’t always find the right data that they need (if they even know it exists) because of data siloing.

With fragmented data sources that lack both quality control and governance, it’s not surprising that data infrastructures are often far more complicated than they should be.

Low-quality data

A study by Experian revealed 95% of C-level executives believe data quality issues affect their organization’s ability to achieve business objectives.

Even when organizations can access and analyze their data, then, they might not be able to fully trust it, which is a huge problem leading to wasted time, money, and effort.

Fortunately, data intelligence can address all these problems so you can get the greatest value out of your data.

Data privacy and security

An IBM report suggests that the average cost of a data breach has reached USD 4.88 million in 2024, the highest on record. That’s why the privacy and security of an organization’s data—especially those in highly regulated industries such as finance and healthcare—is of utmost importance.

Fortunately, data intelligence can address all these problems so you can get the greatest value out of your data.