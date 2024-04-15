IBM Manta Data Lineage

Enable consistency, accuracy and trust You already have the data that you need. Manta Data Lineage can help you tap into the power of that data. IBM’s automated lineage will enable you to build trust in data across your organization and maximize the value of your data governance framework. Your data management and governance strategies rely on healthy data Compliance can be a pain if your data is inaccurate, incomplete or missing. Data accuracy is critical in ensuring protection against non-compliance events, of which a single event can cost organizations an average of USD 4 million in revenue (a 45% global increase since 2011) (link resides outside ibm.com). You need an immediate, complete and comprehensive overview of all your data flows, sources, transformations and dependencies to take control of your data assets. IBM can help you increase trust in your data, ensure accurate reporting, see a clear and easily adjustable overview of how crucial calculations were derived, and improve your data governance framework to reinforce your overall data management strategy—all at an enterprise-wide level. Automated lineage discovery Say goodbye to the costly, lengthy, manual processes of lineage collection and updates. Save costs in the initial phase of implementation with IBM’s automation. Improve accuracy with an added semantic layer Put an end to second guessing. Make more informed decisions with accurate reporting and forecasting through detailed lineage with an added semantic layer. Create full transparency for improved trust Access end-to-end lineage that can be adjusted to every user’s technical understanding to increase data transparency and trust, bringing greater empowerment to all. Enable full regulatory compliance Strict regulations? IBM also provides a complete overview of the regulated data that your organization is processing. This helps you meet your regulatory requirements and avoid hefty penalties for non-compliance.