Organizational silos create an inability to share data from heterogeneous source systems in a cost-effective way.
Current approaches to managing data requests require manual data transformation and delivery, which can be time-consuming and impede the ability of organizations to keep up with growing volumes of data requests.
IBM Data Product Hub helps streamline data sharing and automates the delivery of data products to data consumers across the organization. It breaks down silos by connecting to disparate source systems to simplify the onboarding of reusable data products, no matter where the data resides.
Organizations gain data lifecycle management capabilities to manage data-as-a-product and cost-effectively deliver fit-for-purpose data and analytics products to data consumers.
Modern data sharing for data-driven organizations
Discover and access the right data product curated for your use case through a reliable data marketplace.
Enable large-scale sharing of data and analytics products sourced from disparate source systems, such as data lakehouses and data catalogs.
Embed governance mechanisms to provide assurance that data products are shared and used in a compliant manner across all use cases.
Accelerate data request fulfilment by automating the delivery of data products using methods such as files and application programming interfaces (APIs), based on data consumers’ preferences and use cases.
Gain efficiencies in how data products are packaged, shared and consumed by managing data as a product across the lifecycle.
Create and curate data products that can be quickly used by data consumers across multiple use cases to minimize duplicate efforts and reduce costs.
Deploy Data Product Hub on the cloud efficiently to scale seamlessly.
Deploy IBM Data Product Hub software on-premises to help ensure data security, control and accessibility.
Discover how you can use IBM Data Product Hub for efficient data sharing by managing data as a product.
Read the analyst report to understand key trends around data products and the benefits of a data exchange platform.
Discover why IBM is named a leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality Solutions.
IBM Data Product Hub seamlessly integrates with IBM watsonx.data to help unlock value of data stored in your data lakehouse.
Data Product Hub imports metadata from data catalogs to orchestrate data delivery from disparate sources to lakehouse and packages it for self-service consumption across the organization.