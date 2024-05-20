Current approaches to managing data requests require manual data transformation and delivery, which can be time-consuming and impede the ability of organizations to keep up with growing volumes of data requests.

IBM Data Product Hub helps streamline data sharing and automates the delivery of data products to data consumers across the organization. It breaks down silos by connecting to disparate source systems to simplify the onboarding of reusable data products, no matter where the data resides.

Organizations gain data lifecycle management capabilities to manage data-as-a-product and cost-effectively deliver fit-for-purpose data and analytics products to data consumers.