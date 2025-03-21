What is a data product?

Data products are developed with a product-thinking approach and by applying traditional product development principles. This approach involves understanding user needs, prioritizing high-value features and iterating based on feedback. Ultimately, it treats data as a product designed to solve specific user problems.

Data products are built to be discoverable, interoperable and actionable. They enable everyone—from business users and data analysts to data scientists, data stewards and engineers—to extract meaningful value from data trapped within an enterprise.

The concept of data products gained prominence in 2019 when Zhamak Dehghani, a director of technology for IT consultancy firm ThoughtWorks, introduced data products as a core component of the data mesh architecture. A data mesh is a decentralized data architecture that organizes data by specific business domains (such as marketing, sales and customer service) to provide more ownership to the producers of a given dataset.