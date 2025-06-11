Feel confident in the quality of your data and the insights it generates, with watsonx.data intelligence
Data stewards can leverage automation of critical tasks and create high-quality, reliable and secure datasets to improve productivity.²
By streamlining data management, data engineers can reduce time spent on optimizing data process.²
Data consumers can see a drastic reduction in time spent using self-service data solutions to discover, access and understand data.²
watsonx.data intelligence discovers, curates, and governs data assets, turning raw information into accurate AI and meaningful insights across on-prem and cloud environments.
IBM® watsonx.data integration unifies your data—structured and unstructured—across all integration styles and storage architectures, helping it become AI ready.
IBM® watsonx.data® shatters traditional lakehouse limitations, pioneering new standards for data integration, enrichment and governance that foster more accurate AI.
¹ Worldwide Data Intelligence Platform Software 2024 Vendor Assessment, IDC MarketScape, November 2024.
² Examples presented are illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.