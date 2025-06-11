Discover and deliver meaningful data to your business

Feel confident in the quality of your data and the insights it generates, with watsonx.data intelligence

Introducing IBM® watsonx.data intelligence 

Discover how watsonx.data intelligence helps your teams deliver meaningful data to your business.

Read the announcement blog

Trusted AI begins with quality data

Good data is good for AI. Good AI is great for business. With watsonx.data intelligence solutions, you can do more than control and manage data. Transform raw data into actionable insights swiftly, unify data governance, quality, lineage and sharing, and empower data consumers with reliable and contextualized data.

Make the most of your data

Illustration of a pie chart displaying the number of mortgage_applications related items and a flow chart demonstrating steps to discover.
Automate data governance. Elevate data quality.

Accelerate data discovery, resolve quality issues and automate data governance.

Graphs displaying data quality score relating to a mortgage applicant
Enhance data quality with automation

Discover and assess data quality at scale—wherever your data resides—with automated capabilities for data profiling, cleansing, monitoring and more.

Illustration giving an overview of end-to-end client data lineage
Track your data from creation to consumption

Ensure accuracy, trust and compliance by mapping the journey of your data.

Illustration showing multiple data products in tile format
Share data products when you want, where you want.

Break organizational siloes and enable faster data sharing by automating the delivery of data products.

Data-driven insights. Insight-driven impact. 110% productivity boost

Data stewards can leverage automation of critical tasks and create high-quality, reliable and secure datasets to improve productivity.²

 90% time saved by data engineers

By streamlining data management, data engineers can reduce time spent on optimizing data process.²

 95% time savings for data consumers

Data consumers can see a drastic reduction in time spent using self-service data solutions to discover, access and understand data.²

The intelligent choice for data intelligence

IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Data Intelligence Platform Software.¹ 

Read the report

Related products

watsonx.data intelligence

watsonx.data intelligence discovers, curates, and governs data assets, turning raw information into accurate AI and meaningful insights across on-prem and cloud environments.

Explore watsonx.data intelligence watsonx.data integration

IBM® watsonx.data integration unifies your data—structured and unstructured—across all integration styles and storage architectures, helping it become AI ready.

Explore watsonx.data integration watsonx.data

IBM® watsonx.data® shatters traditional lakehouse limitations, pioneering new standards for data integration, enrichment and governance that foster more accurate AI.

Explore watsonx.data
Footnotes

¹ Worldwide Data Intelligence Platform Software 2024 Vendor Assessment, IDC MarketScape, November 2024.

² Examples presented are illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.