Visualize, transform, and optimize your data flow from origin to consumption
Reduce manual effort and significantly decrease time spent on impact analysis by automating the process of collecting existing data elements and illustrating their interconnections across the data ecosystem.
Enhances Data Ops productivity and efficiency by leveraging metadata and the history of its changes. Eliminate common lineage errors by using a code-based approach, which improves accuracy and reliability over manual processes.
Visualize complex data flows with detailed, step-by-step analysis, color-coding, dynamic filtering, and historical lineage at the column level. Handle large data volumes and transformations, supporting scalability and granularity in large-scale tech environments.
Harness over 50 technologies, programming languages, databases, and modeling tools to provide flexibility and adaptability. Drive integration across hybrid and multicloud environments, future-proof your data processes, and enhance metadata management.
Harvest lineage
Deploy data lineage’s connectivity module to gather metadata from mission-critical and analytic systems in your hybrid, cloud or on-premises environment. Use the OpenManta framework with APIs to enhance your metadata even for custom-built systems not supported by existing scanners.
Contextualize lineage with semantics
Data lineage adds semantics to enrich the attribute-level lineage with indirect data dependencies, transformation logic, evolution over time or external metadata such as profiling information, quality scores, PII labels and more.
Tailor lineage to your needs
Adjust the lineage to the level of detail for specific use cases. Search through all the lineage and use intelligent filtering to hide details that are not currently relevant. Create domains and perspectives for specific projects, review historical versions, get notified of and act on changes.
Activate lineage
Explore data lineage with the native interface and integrate it into your workflows by using open and robust APIs. Improve your data quality, data privacy and data governance processes. Integrate with CI/CD pipelines to boost the productivity of data engineers.
Apply data lineage to any scenario for greater data transparency and accuracy across your operations.
Whether you want to improve production quality, reduce manual effort, or increase productivity, data lineage is the key. Automated lineage helps streamline impact analysis, speed up incident resolution, and optimize your DataOps.
Want to enhance data governance, meet compliance requirements, and build trust in your data? Leverage data lineage to map data flows, improve accuracy and transparency, and support regulatory standards while avoiding costly penalties for non-compliance.
Looking to streamline your cloud or hybrid migrations, minimize costs, and boost project predictability? Data lineage is your solution. Discover how it can help you maintain control, avoid pitfalls, and achieve a smooth, efficient migration every time.
Mergers and acquisitions often come with hidden compliance risks and overwhelming data complexity. Data lineage maps transformations, detects changes, and visualizes pipelines — helping IT teams streamline integration and reduce costs.
Discover how IBM helps build a governed, compliance-ready data foundation. Use IBM's automated data lineage solution to gain data transparency by tracking your data's history, flow, and results, empowering end-to-end insights. Book a demo today to learn more.