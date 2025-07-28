Master your data journey with automated data lineage

Visualize, transform, and optimize your data flow from origin to consumption

Introducing IBM® watsonx.data intelligence 

Discover how watsonx.data intelligence helps your teams deliver meaningful data to your business.

Optimized efficiency starts with trusted data

As part of watsonx.data intelligence, Data Lineage (formerly IBM Manta Data Lineage) provides complete visibility into your data flows through automated data mapping. By identifying potential risks and supporting compliance, it gives you control over your data journey, enabling you to adopt AI responsibly and maintain data integrity across all systems.

 Demo: IBM watsonx.data intelligence Data Lineage IDC report: Trust data and AI with modern data lineage
Automated data flow scanning and mapping

Reduce manual effort and significantly decrease time spent on impact analysis by automating the process of collecting existing data elements and illustrating their interconnections across the data ecosystem.
Optimized Data Ops productivity

Enhances Data Ops productivity and efficiency by leveraging metadata and the history of its changes. Eliminate common lineage errors by using a code-based approach, which improves accuracy and reliability over manual processes.
Advanced data lineage visualizations

Visualize complex data flows with detailed, step-by-step analysis, color-coding, dynamic filtering, and historical lineage at the column level. Handle large data volumes and transformations, supporting scalability and granularity in large-scale tech environments.
50+ tech and environment integrations

Harness over 50 technologies, programming languages, databases, and modeling tools to provide flexibility and adaptability. Drive integration across hybrid and multicloud environments, future-proof your data processes, and enhance metadata management.

The dual power of IBM data lineage foundation and watsonx.data

Discover how automated data lineage in watsonx.data enables full visibility, data traceability, and faster time to insight—without slowing innovation.

Four steps to implement data lineage

Streamline your workflow with data lineage - automatically gather and contextualize your data, customize filters, and define the level of details to fit your needs.

Flat-style harvest lineage illustration for IBM Manta Data Lineage
Step 1

Harvest lineage

Deploy data lineage’s connectivity module to gather metadata from mission-critical and analytic systems in your hybrid, cloud or on-premises environment. Use the OpenManta framework with APIs to enhance your metadata even for custom-built systems not supported by existing scanners.
Flat-style contextualize lineage illustration for IBM Manta Data Lineage
Step 2

Contextualize lineage with semantics

Data lineage adds semantics to enrich the attribute-level lineage with indirect data dependencies, transformation logic, evolution over time or external metadata such as profiling information, quality scores, PII labels and more.
Flat-style contextualize lineage illustration for IBM Manta Data Lineage
Step 3

Tailor lineage to your needs

Adjust the lineage to the level of detail for specific use cases. Search through all the lineage and use intelligent filtering to hide details that are not currently relevant. Create domains and perspectives for specific projects, review historical versions, get notified of and act on changes.
Flat-style contextualize lineage illustration for IBM Manta Data Lineage
Step 4

Activate lineage

Explore data lineage with the native interface and integrate it into your workflows by using open and robust APIs. Improve your data quality, data privacy and data governance processes. Integrate with CI/CD pipelines to boost the productivity of data engineers.

One platform, endless applications

Apply data lineage to any scenario for greater data transparency and accuracy across your operations.

 

DataOps

Whether you want to improve production quality, reduce manual effort, or increase productivity, data lineage is the key. Automated lineage helps streamline impact analysis, speed up incident resolution, and optimize your DataOps.

 Data governance and compliance

Want to enhance data governance, meet compliance requirements, and build trust in your data? Leverage data lineage to map data flows, improve accuracy and transparency, and support regulatory standards while avoiding costly penalties for non-compliance.

 Cloud migration

Looking to streamline your cloud or hybrid migrations, minimize costs, and boost project predictability? Data lineage is your solution. Discover how it can help you maintain control, avoid pitfalls, and achieve a smooth, efficient migration every time.

 Mergers and acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions often come with hidden compliance risks and overwhelming data complexity. Data lineage maps transformations, detects changes, and visualizes pipelines — helping IT teams streamline integration and reduce costs.

Analyst report

IBM named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms

No matter the industry, data you trust matters

Woman looking to a smartphone against blue coloured illuminated LED digital display screen
Simplify compliance with trustworthy data

Navigate complex regulations like GDPR, BASEL III, and BSA/AML while modernizing with hybrid or cloud environments. IBM’s automated data lineage capabilities provide complete data visibility for compliance, governance, and cloud migration. Automate routine tasks, reduce manual workloads, and gain a clear view of data flows, transformations, and dependencies.

Doctor checking brain testing result with computer interface
Optimize healthcare data management

Streamline complex healthcare ecosystems by uncovering hidden data dependencies and enhancing data accuracy. Data lineage capabilities of watsonx.data intelligence help you to  enhance decision-making, prevent mismatched records during EHR updates, and find missing data critical for billing and clinical decisions. Automate workflows to boost team efficiency and maintain regulatory compliance.

 

 

Real estate agent with house model and holding keys
Elevate data governance for better efficiency

Handle large volumes of sensitive data with clarity and efficiency. IBM's data lineage solution simplifies platform migrations, improves regulatory compliance, and strengthens governance with detailed data flow maps, providing smooth claims processing and improved data integration.
Lab worker putting medical blood sample in place after examining for sediments
Master data complexity with ease

Manage trillions of data points related to clinical trials, patents, and FDA approvals with ease. Automated data lineage capabilities help you to meet compliance requirements, support accurate filing, and speed up approvals by simplifying data complexity. They detect data inconsistencies, automate lineage tracking, and provide actionable insights to support life-saving decisions.
 Six benefits of data lineage
 Mastering healthcare data governance
Related products

Illustration of two hands holding dots
Use all your data, everywhere. With the speed of a data warehouse, the flexibility of a data lake and special features to support AI, IBM® watsonx.data™ can help you scale AI and analytics across your business.
Illustration of two hands holding dots
Scale data delivery, with a unified data integration control plane designed to seamlessly work with diverse data and integration styles, while optimizing pipeline execution for cost and performance.
Illustration of knowledge catalog hybrid ui
Activate data for AI and analytics with intelligent cataloging and policy management
3D rendering of abstract colorful glowing cubes
Enable organization-wide sharing, discovery and usage of data products
3D rendering of stacked technological components, including a smartphone, colorful protective covers, and other technological accessories.
Shatter traditional lakehouse limitations, pioneering new standards for data integration, enrichment and governance that foster more accurate AI.
Illustration of Databand overview hybrid ui
Deliver trustworthy and reliable data with continuous data observability
Discover how IBM helps build a governed, compliance-ready data foundation. Use IBM's automated data lineage solution to gain data transparency by tracking your data's history, flow, and results, empowering end-to-end insights. Book a demo today to learn more.

More ways to explore Documentation Data Lineage in data governance solution Demo: IBM Manta Data Lineage Manta Unified lineage - Demonstration Video Demo: IBM Knowledge Catalog and Manta Unified lineage in CPD 5.1 IBM Manta Data Lineage - Cloud Pak for Data - Connection Configuration Whitepaper: A comprehensive guide to data lineage