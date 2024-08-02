6 benefits of data lineage for financial services

In business, every decision contributes to the bottom line. That’s why impact analysis is crucial—it predicts the consequences of a decision. How will one decision affect customers? Stakeholders? Sales?

Data lineage helps during these investigations. Because lineage creates an environment where reports and data can be trusted, teams can make more informed decisions. Data lineage provides that reliability—and more.

One often-overlooked area of impact analysis is IT resilience. This blind spot became apparent in March of 2021 when CNA Financial was hit by a ransomware attack that caused widespread network disruption. The company’s email was hacked, consumers panicked, and CNA Financial was forced to pay a record-breaking USD 40 million in ransom. This is where lineage-supported impact analysis is needed. If you experience a threat, you will want to be prepared to combat it, and know exactly how much of your business will be affected.

IT resilience is also threatened by natural disasters, user error, infrastructure failure, cloud transitions, and more. In fact, 76% of organizations experienced an incident during the past two years that required an IT disaster-recovery plan.

Most organizations struggle with impact analysis as it requires significant resources when done manually. But with automated lineage from Manta, financial organizations have seen as much as a 40% increase in engineering teams’ productivity after adopting lineage.