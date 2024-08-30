Data governance can help healthcare organizations maximize the accuracy and security of their data assets. At the same time, implementing a data governance framework poses some challenges, such as data quality issues, data silos security and privacy concerns.

1. Data quality issues

Positive business decisions and outcomes rely on trustworthy, high-quality data. However, healthcare facilities continue to face data quality issues despite the best efforts of business leaders, primarily due to the sheer number of people inputting data and the high-pressure situations in which data entry often occurs.

A study conducted by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) revealed that errors were found in the records of one-fifth of patients with access to ambulatory care notes. Among those patients, 21% identified the errors as critical, with common issues including diagnostic errors, medication data errors and incomplete or inaccurate EHR data conversions. These errors are crucial and can occur daily. To prevent these errors, it’s critical for data flows to be mapped out and for issues with data quality to be flagged by using root-cause analysis, thereby reducing the impact on patients.

2. Data silos

In the healthcare industry, where an estimated 30% of the world’s total data is generated, patient data often remains unstructured and scattered across disparate systems. The consequence? An incomplete picture of patient health and multiple sources of truth prevents you from achieving the benefits of data visibility such as informed patient care. Issues with compliance and audit conduct also arise due to these scattered data sources.

The solution lies in the ability to visualize patient data from different sources in one place. That’s exactly what enterprise-wide data lineage does. Data lineage extends throughout your data environment to create a comprehensive map of all your data flows and dependencies, eliminating data silos effectively.

However, not all data lineage solutions can visualize data from different silos. Some platforms only allow you to see data stored within their specific catalog. Opting for a catalog-agnostic solution helps you address this issue.

3. Security concerns and chain of custody

Healthcare organizations are in a unique position because both depend on cross-departmental information sharing to facilitate patient care and are bound by strict regulations to help ensure secure data transmission.

As part of both HIPAA and GDPR compliance, healthcare organizations need to provide auditors with details regarding the chain of custody of patient records. This includes information on who accessed the records and the time and location of access. Establishing a chain of custody for data stored in an EHR system accessible across several devices within a medical facility can be laborious and time-intensive, especially when dealing with so many records that exist in a paper format or have been manually entered or scanned.

Data lineage significantly reduces the amount of effort needed to establish a chain of custody within healthcare information systems. By mapping data flows, you can trace the journey of your data backward to see where and when it was changed in your systems. Combined with your governance efforts that establish the meaning, quality and stewardship of the data stores in this chain of custody, you can deliver the crucial data pipeline information required by your auditors.