Structured data has long been the cornerstone of informed decision-making and innovative business practices. However, most enterprise data remains unstructured: documents, images, emails, transcripts and more. This untapped resource presents a tremendous opportunity for organizations that can effectively harness and use it.

The problem: Unrealized opportunities

Currently, many organizations struggle to derive value from their unstructured data. Traditional methods often lack the capability to convert diverse document formats into usable structured data to automatically extract and store critical business facts or to facilitate free-form querying without exposing raw documents.

Groundbreaking solution from IBM: watsonx.data intelligence

IBM has developed a groundbreaking solution to tackle the issue of discovering, cataloging and trusting unstructured data: watsonx.data® intelligence. This new capability transcends conventional optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities, offering a comprehensive, end-to-end intelligence system designed to tackle the complexities of unstructured data.

  1. Comprehensive coverage: Supports several unstructured documents such as PDFs, images within PDFs and office documents (ppt, pptx, doc, docx). Coverage also features rich connectivity to unstructured data sources (for example FileNet, Box, SharePoint, Slack, OneDrive and more)—and even video.
  2. Automated metadata enrichment: AI/ML-powered metadata enrichment (classification, data class and term assignment) and entity mapping for consistent, up-to-date semantic information.
  3. Intelligent search and retrieval: Simple chat interface for intelligent search and filtering of assets in the catalog based on technical and contextual metadata. Smart retrieval pipeline by using the power of metadata and semantics (for example, Text2SQL and Text2Milvus).
  4. Enhanced unstructured data quality and privacy: AI-ready, trusted data that is ethically sourced, governed, accurate and compliant with legal and regulatory requirements. Specialized operators for profiling and unstructured data quality (PII detection and redaction, HAP filtering, document quality assessment and others). Automated data protection and consistent access control from unstructured data source to target.
  5. Smart ingestion and transformation: Intelligent hybrid ingestion pipeline that uses unstructured data transformations (for example, chunking, embedding and others). Pipeline also features a single control plane for any user to build reusable pipelines across multiple integration styles, sources and data formats. Superior document discovery and entity value extraction by using Watson Document Understanding.
  6. Unstructured data lineage and data sharing: End-to-end unstructured data lineage from source to target. Every data transformation and automation generates detailed lineage metadata, enabling full traceability for auditability and trust. Centralized marketplace for data products and data sharing, offering collections of curated data or related data assets packaged for distribution and end-user consumption.

Why choose watsonx.data intelligence?

IBM watsonx.data intelligence equips organizations with the power to unlock the immense potential of their unstructured data:

  • AI application success: High-quality, contextualized unstructured data is crucial for successful AI applications. IBM watsonx.data intelligence helps bridge the gap between raw content and structured data, fueling AI-readiness and compliance.
  • Regulatory compliance: Meeting stringent regulatory requirements for unstructured data is simplified with watsonx.data intelligence. This simplification ensures that your data is trustworthy, legally compliant and ready for AI use.
  • Enhanced data discovery and retrieval: watsonx.data intelligence breaks down data silos, making organizational unstructured data and content easily findable and reusable.
  • Boosted operational efficiency: The platform streamlines intelligent ingestion and transformation processes, significantly reducing time spent on data preparation and enhancing overall organizational efficiency.

A transformative tool for businesses 

IBM watsonx.data intelligence is a transformative tool for businesses seeking to capitalize on their unstructured data assets. It empowers organizations to convert raw content into high-quality, AI-ready data, mitigate regulatory risks, improve productivity and foster data-driven decision-making. Embrace watsonx.data intelligence and unlock new heights of value, trust and insight within your data.

