Structured data has long been the cornerstone of informed decision-making and innovative business practices. However, most enterprise data remains unstructured: documents, images, emails, transcripts and more. This untapped resource presents a tremendous opportunity for organizations that can effectively harness and use it.
Currently, many organizations struggle to derive value from their unstructured data. Traditional methods often lack the capability to convert diverse document formats into usable structured data to automatically extract and store critical business facts or to facilitate free-form querying without exposing raw documents.
IBM has developed a groundbreaking solution to tackle the issue of discovering, cataloging and trusting unstructured data: watsonx.data® intelligence. This new capability transcends conventional optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities, offering a comprehensive, end-to-end intelligence system designed to tackle the complexities of unstructured data.
IBM watsonx.data intelligence equips organizations with the power to unlock the immense potential of their unstructured data:
IBM watsonx.data intelligence is a transformative tool for businesses seeking to capitalize on their unstructured data assets. It empowers organizations to convert raw content into high-quality, AI-ready data, mitigate regulatory risks, improve productivity and foster data-driven decision-making. Embrace watsonx.data intelligence and unlock new heights of value, trust and insight within your data.