IBM launches AI-powered Text2SQL to democratize and accelerate data access

What's new: Text2SQL in IBM watsonx.data intelligence, an AI-powered breakthrough that lets users define logic and work with data using natural language.
Whether querying sales performance, defining a data product or setting up a data quality rule, users can now describe what they need in plain English, and IBM’s Text2SQL engine generates accurate, executable SQL on their behalf.
Valuable insights are often locked behind complex SQL queries, fragmented tools and overburdened technical teams. Business users know the questions they need to answer, but not the language to extract those answers. Meanwhile, data engineers are buried under a growing queue of requests—from dashboard fixes to one-off SQL queries—slowing everyone down.
Creating or modifying a report, validating business logic or enforcing data quality rules often means filing a ticket, waiting days or weeks and relying on limited resources fluent in SQL. This dynamic not only delays decision-making but also introduces risk: when only a handful of experts can interpret and manipulate data, governance suffers, and opportunities slip through the cracks. Many organizations have tried to solve this by layering in BI tools or chat interfaces. But most fall short in enterprise settings—they lack accuracy, don’t integrate with governed data, or fail to handle complex use cases like data quality management or data product creation.
The innovation with Text2SQL leverages powerful large language models (LLMs) and deep governance integrations to democratize data access and development—turning data from a technical hurdle into a strategic asset accessible across the organization.
Creating SQL-driven logic — whether for insights, data transformations or quality checks — has traditionally been slow, manual, and dependent on specialized teams. It means writing complex code, filing tickets, and waiting on turnaround times that stall momentum.
Now imagine this instead: you describe what you need in plain English — “Highlight sales records missing region data from the past 30 days” — and instantly receive SQL that’s ready to run. No coding. No delays.
With IBM’s Text2SQL functionality, that’s exactly what happens. From business users and analysts to data stewards and engineers, anyone can go from question to execution in seconds. No IT bottlenecks. Less friction. More confidence. And because every rule is standardized, traceable and auditable, governance improves too.
You don’t need to speak SQL to work with data anymore. Just explain what you’re looking for, and the system takes care of the rest — accurately, securely and at scale. By combining natural language understanding with autonomous agent capabilities, the Text2SQL engine dynamically interprets user intent, explores relevant schemas, validates query logic, and even asks clarifying questions when needed—delivering accurate, governed results with minimal friction. It works across multiple SQL dialects—so whether your data lives in one engine or several, the logic stays consistent.
IBM stands out with its open, extensible ecosystem, designed to integrate seamlessly with your existing tools, platforms and data sources. With watsonx.data intelligence, organizations gain comprehensive, end-to-end governance across the entire data lifecycle, enabling trusted data access and accelerating AI readiness. Deployment is flexible across hybrid, multi-cloud, SaaS, on-premises and VPC environments, ensuring governed access to distributed data wherever it resides.
IBM’s advanced Text2SQL capability gives customers the flexibility to choose from leading models—whether from IBM or trusted third-party providers. Built for scalability, ease of use, and trust, IBM’s Text2SQL offering reimagines the data experience—unlocking smarter decisions and fostering a truly data-driven culture.
With IBM’s AI-powered Text2SQL capabilities, enterprises can break free from the constraints of traditional data workflows. Whether you're a business user needing quick answers, or a data engineer looking to scale governance without it becoming a bottleneck, this innovation puts trusted data and logic creation at everyone’s fingertips.
Smarter access. Stronger governance. Faster impact.