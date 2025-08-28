IBM launches AI-powered Text2SQL to democratize and accelerate data access

Valuable insights are often locked behind complex SQL queries, fragmented tools and overburdened technical teams. Business users know the questions they need to answer, but not the language to extract those answers. Meanwhile, data engineers are buried under a growing queue of requests—from dashboard fixes to one-off SQL queries—slowing everyone down.

Creating or modifying a report, validating business logic or enforcing data quality rules often means filing a ticket, waiting days or weeks and relying on limited resources fluent in SQL. This dynamic not only delays decision-making but also introduces risk: when only a handful of experts can interpret and manipulate data, governance suffers, and opportunities slip through the cracks. Many organizations have tried to solve this by layering in BI tools or chat interfaces. But most fall short in enterprise settings—they lack accuracy, don’t integrate with governed data, or fail to handle complex use cases like data quality management or data product creation.

The innovation with Text2SQL leverages powerful large language models (LLMs) and deep governance integrations to democratize data access and development—turning data from a technical hurdle into a strategic asset accessible across the organization.