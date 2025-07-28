Self-serve access to curated, business-ready data products
Organizations today struggle to unlock the full value of their data as siloed sources hinder efficient delivery to end users.
As part of IBM watsonx.data intelligence, Data Product Hub streamlines data sharing, enabling the creation, governance, and lifecycle management of high-quality, ROI-driven data products. With seamless self-service discovery, understanding, and access, Data Product Hub empowers business users, analysts, data scientists, stewards, and engineers to unlock enterprise data’s full potential.
With Data Product Hub, data becomes a strategic asset – trusted, accessible and ready to drive innovation.
Discover and access the right data product curated for your use case through a reliable data marketplace.
Create and curate data products that can be quickly used by data consumers across multiple use cases to minimize duplicate efforts and reduce costs.
Enable large-scale sharing of data and analytics products sourced from your enterprise lakehouse.
Gain insights into how data products are consumed across your enterprise throughout their lifecycle.
Accelerate data request fulfilment by enabling consumers to choose their preferred data delivery method, such as files or application programming interfaces (APIs), based on their use case.
Embed governance mechanisms to provide assurance that data products are shared and used in a compliant manner across all use cases.
Watch this video to know what data products are, their key characteristics, and how they help break down data silos for better business outcomes.
Understand how data quality and lifecycle management contribute to accurate, reliable data for smarter decision-making and deeper insights.
Deploy Data Product Hub on the cloud efficiently to scale seamlessly.
Deploy Data Product Hub software on-premises to help ensure data security, control and accessibility.
Book a meeting with an expert to learn how Data Product Hub can help your organization streamline the packaging, sharing and delivery of data products to supercharge data-driven outcomes.