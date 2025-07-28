Data Product Hub

Introducing IBM® watsonx.data intelligence 

Discover how watsonx.data intelligence helps your teams deliver meaningful data to your business.

Read the announcement blog

Elevate your data strategy

Organizations today struggle to unlock the full value of their data as siloed sources hinder efficient delivery to end users.

As part of IBM watsonx.data intelligence, Data Product Hub streamlines data sharing, enabling the creation, governance, and lifecycle management of high-quality, ROI-driven data products. With seamless self-service discovery, understanding, and access, Data Product Hub empowers business users, analysts, data scientists, stewards, and engineers to unlock enterprise data’s full potential.

With Data Product Hub, data becomes a strategic asset – trusted, accessible and ready to drive innovation.

 

Read the solution brief

 

 
Benefits
Reliable data exchange 

Discover and access the right data product curated for your use case through a reliable data marketplace.
Create and share reusable data products

Create and curate data products that can be quickly used by data consumers across multiple use cases to minimize duplicate efforts and reduce costs.
Lakehouse democratization

Enable large-scale sharing of data and analytics products sourced from your enterprise lakehouse.
Simplify data lifecycle management

Gain insights into how data products are consumed across your enterprise throughout their lifecycle.
Automated data product delivery

Accelerate data request fulfilment by enabling consumers to choose their preferred data delivery method, such as files or application programming interfaces (APIs), based on their use case.
Governed data product usage

Embed governance mechanisms to provide assurance that data products are shared and used in a compliant manner across all use cases.

 

Build a scalable data strategy with reusable data products

Accelerate business value by transforming raw data into reusable data products with Data Product Hub and IBM watsonx.data.

Read blog

Features

Share and exchange ready-to-use data products

Enable faster access to data products by automating their delivery to consumers using methods such as files, APIs, and natural language queries, depending on their specific use case.

 Watch video (1:08)
Manage data as a product across the lifecycle

Own the data product lifecycle from onboarding to retirement with a robust system for versioning, maintaining and updating data products.

 Watch video (0:51)
Onboard data products from siloed source systems

Simplify the onboarding and sharing of reusable data products, no matter where they reside, through integrations with IBM and third-party data lakehouses and source systems.

 Watch video (0:41)
Govern the data exchange process

Define and enforce data contracts such as service level agreements, terms of use and data sharing agreements to ensure trusted exchange of data products between data producers and data consumers.

 Watch video (0:49)
Data products: Key characteristics and benefits

Watch this video to know what data products are, their key characteristics, and how they help break down data silos for better business outcomes.

Understand how data quality and lifecycle management contribute to accurate, reliable data for smarter decision-making and deeper insights.

How to buy

Data Product Hub as a service

Deploy Data Product Hub on the cloud efficiently to scale seamlessly.

Cloud
Data Product Hub software

Deploy Data Product Hub software on-premises to help ensure data security, control and accessibility.

On-premises

Resources to get you started

Read the ebook 'Modern data sharing for data-driven organizations' to understand how Data Product Hub helps accelerate data and analytics outcomes.

Get the ebook
Discover how Data Product Hub enables implementation of data mesh framework by streamlining data access, enhancing governance, and fostering self-service data sharing.

Read the blog
IBM named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms.

Read the Gartner report
Explore the Data Product Hub roadmap outlining features in development, key pillars, announcements and future enhancements.

Access the roadmap

Upcoming webinars

Explore how IBM is reshaping data discovery, access and management with AI-powered Intelligent Search and the Data Intelligence Assistant.

Register now
Discover how IBM watsonx.data intelligence uses Gen AI to simplify data governance and improve data access.

Register now
Learn how IBM automates data quality and helps track lineage to ensure trusted, compliant data.

Register now

On-demand webinars

3D rendering of artificial intelligence represented by a center with the text AI surrounded by icons of technology
Boost your data and AI strategy with a modern data foundation
Streamline data delivery and improve governance with lakehouse and Data Product Hub.
3D rendering of cloud computing applications linking computer servers in a data center
Unlock data value by enabling data product sharing
Manage your data as a product to transform data discovery and sharing.
A woman browsing a virtual library with digital books
Top 5 capabilities to streamline data sharing and accelerate data-driven outcomes
Learn how organizations can accelerate data-driven outcomes by taking advantage of modern data sharing solutions such as Data Product Hub.

Take the next step

Book a meeting with an expert to learn how Data Product Hub can help your organization streamline the packaging, sharing and delivery of data products to supercharge data-driven outcomes.

 Book a live demo
