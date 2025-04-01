As data-driven organizations scale, many are moving from traditional centralized data architectures to data mesh frameworks. Traditional data architectures often create inefficiencies that hinder agility and accessibility, causing delayed insights, operational bottlenecks and an overburdened central data team.

In contrast, data mesh frameworks decentralize data ownership, treat data as a product and empower domain teams to manage their own datasets. However, implementing data mesh effectively requires the right tools and governance frameworks.

Data Product Hub, a key component of IBM watsonx.data intelligence, is a solution built to streamline the creation, management and governance of data products while enabling seamless, self-serve data sharing across an organization. By aligning with data mesh principles, it empowers businesses to transform their data ecosystems for greater efficiency and innovation.

Data Product Hub follows a lakehouse-first approach. This enables easy implementation of data mesh frameworks by allowing data producers to create data products from specific lakehouse layers or zones, such as Bronze, Silver or Gold. Users can easily discover and access these assets from different zones as ready-to-use data products. Data consumers can then gain visibility into the zone to which a data product belongs and understand its quality or maturity.