What is data ingestion?

Data ingestion is the process of taking raw data from various sources and preparing it for analysis. This multistep pipeline ensures that the data is accessible, accurate, consistent and usable for business intelligence. It is crucial for supporting SQL-based analytics and other processing workloads.

Data discovery: The exploratory phase where available data across the organization is identified. Understanding the data landscape, structure, quality and potential uses lays the groundwork for successful data ingestion.

Data acquisition: Once the data sources are identified, data acquisition involves collecting the data. This can include retrieving data from many sources, from structured databases and application programming interfaces (APIs) to unstructured formats like spreadsheets or paper documents. The complexity lies in handling the variety of data formats and potentially large volumes and safeguarding data integrity throughout the acquisition process.

Data validation: After acquiring the data, validation guarantees its accuracy and consistency. Data is checked for errors, inconsistencies and missing values. The data is cleaned and made reliable and ready for further processing through various checks like data type validation, range validation and uniqueness validation.

Data transformation: Here is where validated data is converted into a format suitable for analysis. This might involve normalization (removing redundancies), aggregation (summarizing data) and standardization (consistent formatting). The goal is to make the data easier to understand and analyze.

Data loading: The final step places the transformed data into its designated location, typically a data warehouse or data lake, where it's readily available for analysis and reporting. This loading process can be done in batches or in real-time, depending on the specific needs. Data loading signifies the completion of the data ingestion pipeline, where the data is prepped and ready for informed decision-making and generating valuable business intelligence.