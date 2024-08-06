IBM® StreamSets enables users to create and manage smart streaming data pipelines through an intuitive graphical interface, facilitating seamless data integration across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. This is why leading global companies rely on IBM StreamSets to support millions of data pipelines for modern analytics, intelligent applications and hybrid integration.
Decrease data staleness and enable real-time data at scale - handling millions of records of data, across thousands of pipelines within seconds.
Insulate data pipelines from change and unexpected shifts with drag-and-drop, pre-built processors designed to automatically identify and adapt to data drift.
Create streaming pipelines to ingest structured, semi-structured, or unstructured data and deliver it to a wide range of destinations.
Single low code user interface that designs and deploys smart data pipelines for streaming data without hand coding.
Deploy our SaaS solution on AWS, Azure, GCP and run workloads where your data resides—in your cloud provider, VPC or local infrastructure.
Streamline the process of creating and deploying a large number of pipelines with Python SDK. Leverage templates and a blend of GUI tools to make data accessibility more inclusive.
See commonly used IBM StreamSet features that address day to day challenges in data integration.
