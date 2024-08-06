Home Analytics StreamSets IBM StreamSets
Streaming data pipelines that enhance real-time decision-making and mitigate risks
IBM® StreamSets enables users to create and manage smart streaming data pipelines through an intuitive graphical interface, facilitating seamless data integration across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. This is why leading global companies rely on IBM StreamSets to support millions of data pipelines for modern analytics, intelligent applications and hybrid integration.
IBM StreamSets is now available for real-time decision making.

Benefits Enable real-time data ingestion, at scale

Decrease data staleness and enable real-time data at scale - handling millions of records of data, across thousands of pipelines within seconds.

 Reduce data drift with intelligent data pipelines​

Insulate data pipelines from change and unexpected shifts with drag-and-drop, pre-built processors designed to automatically identify and adapt to data drift.

 Your data, your format

Create streaming pipelines to ingest structured, semi-structured, or unstructured data and deliver it to a wide range of destinations.

 Drag and drop user interface ​

Single low code user interface that designs and deploys smart data pipelines for streaming data without hand coding.​

 Deployment flexibility

Deploy our SaaS solution on AWS, Azure, GCP and run workloads where your data resides—in your cloud provider, VPC or local infrastructure.

 Python SDK for enterprise-scale productivity

Streamline the process of creating and deploying a large number of pipelines with Python SDK​.  Leverage templates and a blend of GUI tools to make data accessibility more inclusive.

 

Use cases

Real time reporting and analytics Unlock the power of real-time analytics with IBM StreamSets. By processing and analyzing data as it's generated, instant insights and immediate action are enabled. The solution ingests high-velocity data from diverse sources—IoT devices, user interactions, financial transactions and more—and transforms it into actionable intelligence within seconds. This real-time capability allows businesses to detect anomalies, predict trends and make data-driven decisions on the fly.
Fraud detection Elevate your fraud detection capabilities and protect customer trust with this real-time data intelligence system. The event-driven architecture streams a continuous flow of curated data from across your enterprise directly to your fraud detection teams and systems, enabling immediate response to suspicious activities. By providing real-time context for every transaction, interaction and anomaly, your business is empowered to identify potential threat and take action.
Cybersecurity As security data grows in diversity, velocity and volume, traditional solutions struggle to meet the demands of modern InfoSec teams. Organizations are increasingly seeking vendor independence and the flexibility to utilize multiple tools and analytic platforms. IBM StreamSets addresses these challenges by integrating top-tier, real-time streaming data infrastructure with cybersecurity platforms, breaking down data silos and providing rich contextual information for enhanced situational awareness. This solution offers superior data ingestion while optimizing costs and scalability, enabling organizations to effectively manage their security operations in today's complex environment.

See commonly used IBM StreamSet features that address day to day challenges in data integration.
