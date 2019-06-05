What is a data catalog and why you need one?

Here’s a common scenario: Alex is working on a data analytics project for her retail company to better understand success of shoe sales versus jewelry and predict future sales. Her company is split up by departments, so she has to go to the shoe line-of-business and the jewelry line-of-business for the data she needs for her analysis. She submits a form for each requesting data that would meet her business needs. She waits. And she waits. She meets with the team to clarify her request. She waits. And she waits.

Finally, they say she will have access to her data soon – the team is just masking the data for her. It ends up taking a few weeks to get her hands on the right data that she needs. Then it takes her another week to figure out what each column means and prepare the data for her project.

A few things that could have been sped up here: finding the right data, masking that data, then explaining the data.

A few things that could have been improved upon: validation that she has all the relevant, current data for her project and trust that the data is of high quality.

If Alex’s company used an enterprise data catalog, all of those pain points could potentially disappear.