IBM unveils Data Product Hub to enable enterprise-wide data sharing for accelerated data-driven outcomes.
Simplify data literacy and governance with Relationship Explorer
Scale data governance with modern data intelligence solutions powered by generative AI
Enable data consumers to quickly find, prepare and use governed data with robust search methods and semantic intelligence.
Improve data discovery and consistent interpretation with a data catalog that supports extensible business glossary, reference data and classifications.
Simplify data policy management with workflows, address regulatory compliance, promote audit readiness and maintain customer trust.
Identify sensitive data like PII and enforce data access controls dynamically across key endpoints within and outside the IBM platform.
Address quality issues with capabilities for data profiling, cleansing, monitoring, matching and automation of data enrichment.
Visualize complex relationships between data assets and governance artifacts to boost data understanding and simplify data governance.
Find relevant enterprise data assets based on intelligent recommendations from IBM Watson® and peers.
Enrich data with context using generative AI to assign classifications and terms from a business glossary to assets within a data catalog.
Automate data profiling to assign data quality scores and improve curation through data quality rules powered by machine learning.
Gain visibility into the provenance of data and how data is moved, transformed and consumed across applications and data sources with data lineage.
Simplify data governance and boost data literacy by visualizing complex relationships between data assets and governance artifacts.
Protect data, manage compliance with active policy management. Use workflows to create desired review, approval and publication processes.
Easily share reusable data products with data consumers across the organization in a governed manner.
Identify sensitive data and dynamically enforce data security and protection with capabilities to automatically mask and protect data.
Conduct automated privacy risk assessments on your data assets and obtain recommendations to mitigate the identified risks.
Curate, clean and secure data in an agile way with data governance tools.
A data governance framework for a disparate data estate.
Streamlining access to clean, governed data for AI to track and reduce marine litter.
Activate enterprise data for AI and analytics with a data catalog, backed by active metadata management and policy management.
Deliver transparency into the provenance of your data and data pipelines so businesses can determine data accuracy throughout their models and systems.
Enable organization-wide sharing and automated delivery of reusable data products to unlock maximum value from data.
Automate data privacy risk analysis by purchasing an add-on that supports frictionless standardized privacy risk assessments.
Consolidate data sets from disparate data sources to provide a 360-degree view of entities with ML-powered and master data management.
Discover why IBM is named a Leader for the 17th time in a row in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions.
Read the analyst report to understand key trends around data products and the benefits of a data exchange platform.
Learn how organizations can boost data governance and data literacy with the new Relationship Explorer feature in IBM Knowledge Catalog.
Explore the IBM webinars to lean how organizations can accelerate analytics and AI outcomes with strong data governance.
Learn how IBM Knowledge Catalog can be used as a central hub for sensitive data policies that can be enforced within watsonx.data.
Explore the strategic steps to design and implement a data management and data governance strategy that drives business advantage.
Build a governed data foundation with a data fabric architecture in the cloud, fully managed by IBM.
On-premises customers, quickly build a governed data foundation with a data fabric architecture using our express solutions.