Unify your data across silos into a single source of truth. Govern, enrich and operationalize master data to power decisions, AI and compliance at scale.
IBM Master Data Management (MDM) is an AI-infused, cloud-native platform that unifies and governs data across domains. It eliminates data silos, creates a single source of truth and uses machine learning for entity resolution and relationship discovery. With flexible deployment (SaaS, on-premises, hybrid), low-code interfaces and open APIs, IBM MDM delivers trusted data to accelerate digital transformation and enable confident decisions.
Intelligently combines associated records to create accurate, unified views of customers, organizations, locations and more, supporting our clients as they grow their data foundation.
Bringing operational MDM as a service, on cloud and on-premises, delivering data shaped to business requirements for effective AI use cases and to fuel day-to-day operations.
Enable teams with fast, secure access to trusted, near real-time master data. IBM MDM empowers organizations to load, publish and configure data through intuitive no-code tools, eliminating technical bottlenecks.
Uses ML-powered matching to unify data across silos, creating trusted 360° views of entities.
Identifies and manages relationships across entities to build complete, connected views.
Provides built-in stewardship tools with audit trails and ML guidance for match decisions.
SaaS-based, scalable architecture optimized for speed and agility.
IBM Master Data Management brings artificial intelligence directly into your data foundation. Its built-in machine learning continuously refines accuracy and enables business users to easily manage, refine and maintain accurate, complete and trusted information across the enterprise. IBM MDM transforms static data into a living, learning asset that accelerates intelligent automation and confident decision-making.
Automatically finds and merges related records across systems by using trained machine-learning models. Reduces duplicates, boosts data quality and adapts to changing patterns as new data arrives.
Provides consistent, governed master data to power analytics, automation and data-driven decision-making across the enterprise.
