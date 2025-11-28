IBM Master Data Management

Unify your data across silos into a single source of truth. Govern, enrich and operationalize master data to power decisions, AI and compliance at scale.

Try it free
UI Dashboards of IBM Master Data Management on workflow process

Deliver and drive faster insights with Master Data 

IBM Master Data Management (MDM) is an AI-infused, cloud-native platform that unifies and governs data across domains. It eliminates data silos, creates a single source of truth and uses machine learning for entity resolution and relationship discovery. With flexible deployment (SaaS, on-premises, hybrid), low-code interfaces and open APIs, IBM MDM delivers trusted data to accelerate digital transformation and enable confident decisions.
Benefits
Matches and manages multi-domain data

Intelligently combines associated records to create accurate, unified views of customers, organizations, locations and more, supporting our clients as they grow their data foundation.
Provides trusted, accurate data for AI and critical operations

Bringing operational MDM as a service, on cloud and on-premises, delivering data shaped to business requirements for effective AI use cases and to fuel day-to-day operations.
Increase productivity and accelerate decision-making

Enable teams with fast, secure access to trusted, near real-time master data. IBM MDM empowers organizations to load, publish and configure data through intuitive no-code tools, eliminating technical bottlenecks.

Challenges we solve

Breakdown data silos

Uses ML-powered matching to unify data across silos, creating trusted 360° views of entities.

 Unravel complex data relationships

Identifies and manages relationships across entities to build complete, connected views.

 Enforce data governance and stewardship

Provides built-in stewardship tools with audit trails and ML guidance for match decisions.

 Deploy with scalability and performance

SaaS-based, scalable architecture optimized for speed and agility.

Built for AI era

IBM Master Data Management brings artificial intelligence directly into your data foundation. Its built-in machine learning continuously refines accuracy and enables business users to easily manage, refine and maintain accurate, complete and trusted information across the enterprise. IBM MDM transforms static data into a living, learning asset that accelerates intelligent automation and confident decision-making.
Close-up of colorful circuits on a motherboard

ML-driven matching

Automatically finds and merges related records across systems by using trained machine-learning models. Reduces duplicates, boosts data quality and adapts to changing patterns as new data arrives.
3D render of a digital brain surrounded by blue light and connecting dots

Trusted foundation for AI

Provides consistent, governed master data to power analytics, automation and data-driven decision-making across the enterprise.

Related products

IBM Product Master

Product information management and collaborative master data management capabilities

 Watsonx.data® Intelligence

Discover, govern and share your data wherever it resides to fuel AI that delivers accurate, timely and relevant insights

 Watsonx.data Integration

Transform raw data into AI-ready data with a streamlined user experience for integrating any data that uses any style

 Watsonx Orchestrate

IBM® watsonx Orchestrate® puts AI to work, helping you build, deploy and manage powerful AI assistants and agents that automate workflows and processes with generative AI
Take the next step

Take advantage of a free trial and more to get hands-on experience with developing a unified, trusted view of key entities.

 Try it free
More ways to explore Documentation Analytics services