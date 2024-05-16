IBM Product Master (formerly IBM InfoSphere® Master Data Management Collaborative Edition) provides trusted product information management (PIM) and collaborative master data management (MDM) capabilities. It creates an accurate and up-to-date repository of product and service information that can be used throughout organizations to help achieve strategic business initiatives. IBM Product Master aggregates information from any upstream system, enforces business processes to ensure data accuracy and consistency, and synchronizes trusted information with downstream systems.
IBM Product Master helps organizations achieve better operational efficiency, manage compliance and drive data-based digital transformation.
Improves ease of use with new persona-based and role-based interfaces to help users better understand their data, with a highly intuitive experience to deliver business value to users.
Enhances data stewardship and governance by enabling consistent and fast delivery of trusted information across the enterprise.
Creates the ability to manage unstructured data — such as videos, images, product brochures, product data and more — from one centralized place.
Improves your key workflows with a powerful collaborative authoring task. Streamlines critical business processes, including new product information (NPI).
Enhances end-user productivity by leveraging machine learning (ML) capabilities for data standardization and categorization.
Provides supreme flexibility and lowers cost through a subscription-based pricing model.
The first solution in the market with a truly flexible and adaptive data model that helps organizations react to changes efficiently — without any dependency on IT or system integrators (SI).
Run in heterogeneous IT environments, use scheduled and on-demand jobs, import/export template, XML, multiple protocols, and REST/web services for easy integration with other enterprise applications.
Provides a powerful user interface (UI)-based rules engine that makes it easy to create and maintain hundreds of thousands of data quality rules, without needing any coding or scripting knowledge.
The built-in supplier portal allows for efficient collaboration with suppliers, thereby negating any need for the error-prone manual process of exchanging product information.
Uses prepackaged validations, rules, calculations and automation to enforce data quality and business rules. Provides role-level and attribute-level security.
Delivers a high performance and scalable MDM solution with advanced collaborative capabilities that enable you to process and manage large volumes of enterprise data.
Get out-of-the-box connectors to the most popular commerce solutions and marketplaces (such as Amazon, eBay, Magento, Adobe, and Google Merchant Center) to provide a truly omnichannel experience.
The various persona-based dashboards provide quick and meaningful insights into the product data on data completeness, data quality, vendor performance and more.
Empower every data user and LOB leader with 360-degree views of trusted data to drive business insights and intelligence.
