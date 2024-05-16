IBM Product Master (formerly IBM InfoSphere® Master Data Management Collaborative Edition) provides trusted product information management (PIM) and collaborative master data management (MDM) capabilities. It creates an accurate and up-to-date repository of product and service information that can be used throughout organizations to help achieve strategic business initiatives. IBM Product Master aggregates information from any upstream system, enforces business processes to ensure data accuracy and consistency, and synchronizes trusted information with downstream systems.

IBM Product Master helps organizations achieve better operational efficiency, manage compliance and drive data-based digital transformation.