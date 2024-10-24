Home Events Think Join us at Think 2025
Arvind Krishna on stage

Keynotes on-demand from Think 2024

 Keynote 1: Scaling your business with AI and hybrid cloud Keynote 2: Unleash the transformative power of AI and automation Keynote 3: Scale productivity with watsonx assistants Keynote 4: Scale the impact of generative AI with trusted data and governance Keynote 5: Build the architecture your AI needs​ Keynote 6: The future of AI is open​
New products launched at Think 2024
Use a generative AI assistant to unlock new levels of productivity on the IBM Z platform

Explore the new AI-powered business analyst and advisor and join the waitlist

Use generative and automation to speed up your Java application lifecycle

Get exclusive Think 2024 insights at IBV

Visit the Institute for Business Value, IBM's thought leadership think tank, for access to exclusive learning and insights from our Think 2024 event.
Discover more from Think 2024 at the IBM Institute for Business Value
Attendees heard from prominent figures in AI

We gathered some of the top minds in business and technology to help you learn how to scale AI across your business
Arvind Krishna, IBM

Dr. Darío Gil, IBM

Shadman Zafar, Citi

Rebecca Yeung, FedEx Corporation

Kaete Piccirilli, Red Hat

Kareem Yusuf Ph.D, IBM

Kelly Chambliss, IBM

Stephan Gerali, Lockheed Martin

Tyler Derr, Broadridge Financial Solutions

Ritika Gunnar, IBM

Anurag Rana, Bloomberg Intelligence

Gary Kotovets, Dun & Bradstreet

Accelerating productivity and innovation by the numbers at Think 2024

5,000+ Leaders

Industry, business and tech leaders

180+ Speakers

Distinguished speakers offered unparalleled expertise across industries and specialities

1,000+ Companies

Organizations shared insights, fostered partnerships and drove innovation
Activating AI for business plans

With insider access to the industry’s best practices, attendees learned the next steps to maximize AI for business ROI.

 

 Collaboration for competitive edge

Think offers participants motivation and strategy to the forefront of AI for business with visionary keynotes, hands-on demonstrations, small group roundtables and 1:1 formats.



 Making connections

Think participants can build lasting relationships and exchange new ideas with IBM leaders, technical and consulting experts, partners and industry peers in one-of-a-kind activities.
Featured speakers Think 2024 content powered by Bloomberg IBM welcomed Bloomberg as strategic media partner for Think 2024 in Boston, bringing unparalleled access, insights and analysis from influential thought leaders and bold disruptors. Learn more
Make valuable connections

IBM Think events are a great way to connect with the expertise and technology you need to scale AI for business, innovate with speed and maximize ROI
The technology

Engage with immersive AI experiences that are interactive and role-based, showcasing the transformative impact of AI on business functions and job roles. 

 

 The expertise

Get to know the people behind the latest AI for business trends and innovations, and discuss topics that matter most to the success of your AI for business plan. 

 

 Your future

Insider access to IBM’s latest product enhancements, along with value-creating next-generation technologies like AI and quantum, can help your organization stay ahead of the competitive curve. 

 

IBM TechXchange Conference 2024

Looking for events for developers, architects and technologists? Join us for TechXchange in Las Vegas, 21-24 October 2024

When we know, you’ll know

Get the latest updates on speakers, sessions, and essential conference information, delivered right to your inbox.

