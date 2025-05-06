

Among organizations that have adopted generative AI, only 33% report implementing generative AI into functional processes (IBV). For enterprises to seize productivity gains from AI, it needs to be easier for the people using it day-to-day. For many, that means better integration with the many workforce tools employees already use. Learn how companies are developing AI agents that act with greater autonomy, then scale them across diverse environments to deliver impact across their business. Discover how to manage your AI assistants and agents in a more unified, adaptable experience that safeguards both current and future investments.

Speakers

o Ritika Gunnar, General Manager, Data & AI, Software, IBM

o Peter Doolan, Chief Customer Officer of Slack, Salesforce

o Magesh Bagavathi, SVP, Chief Data & AI Officer, PepsiCo