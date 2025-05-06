IBM Granite 4.0 Tiny Preview: A sneak peek at the next generation of Granite models

We’re excited to present IBM Granite 4.0 Tiny Preview, a preliminary version of the smallest model in the upcoming Granite 4.0 family of language models, to the open source community.

Ushering in the agentic enterprise: Putting AI to work across your entire technology estate

IBM is providing a comprehensive suite of enterprise-ready agent capabilities in watsonx Orchestrate to help businesses put them into action. The portfolio includes: build-your-own-agent in under five minutes, pre-built domain agents, integration with 80+ leading enterprise applications, and agent orchestration and visibility.

Unlocking unstructured data for generative AI: watsonx.data's evolution

Unstructured data is one of the most valuable but underutilized resources in the enterprise. IBM is evolving watsonx.data to help organizations activate this data to drive more accurate, effective AI. The new watsonx.data will bring together an open data lakehouse with data fabric capabilities—like data lineage tracking and governance—to help clients unify, govern and activate data across silos, formats and clouds. Enterprises will be able to connect their AI apps and agents with their unstructured data using watsonx.data, which tests show can lead to 40% more accurate AI than conventional RAG.

IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration: Integration for the agentic AI era

IBM is introducing webMethods Hybrid Integration, a next-generation solution that replaces rigid workflows with intelligent and agent-driven automation. It will help users manage the sprawl of integrations across apps, APIs, B2B partners, events, gateways, and file transfers in hybrid cloud environments.

Lumen and IBM collaborate to unlock scalable AI for businesses

Lumen Technologies and IBM announced a new collaboration to develop enterprise-grade AI solutions at the edge—integrating watsonx, IBM's portfolio of AI products, with Lumen's Edge Cloud infrastructure and network.

IBM and Oracle expand partnership to advance agentic AI and hybrid cloud

IBM is working with Oracle to bring the power of watsonx to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Leveraging OCI’s native AI services, the latest milestone in IBM’s technology partnership with Oracle is designed to fuel a new era of multi-agentic, AI-driven productivity and efficiency across the enterprise.

IBM and Salesforce activate enterprise data on IBM Z, preview new agents to help customers unleash their data for agentic AI

To use it as a catalyst for agentic AI, IBM and Salesforce are providing customers access to their business data in IBM Z mainframes and Db2 databases so it can power AI use cases on the Salesforce Agentforce platform, the digital labor platform for augmenting teams with autonomous AI agents. IBM is also introducing new agents built with IBM watsonx Orchestrate that work with Salesforce technologies, and IBM Granite model performance.

IBM study: CEOs double down on AI while navigating enterprise hurdles

A new global study by the IBM Institute for Business Value found that surveyed CEOs are committed to advancing AI solutions across their organization, even as they face challenges from accelerating technology adoption.