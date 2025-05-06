Last updated 5:25 p.m. EDT
Innovators from Ferrari, Meta, Lumen and other major players are taking the stage at Think 2025 to share how they’re using AI to solve real-world problems—from deploying purpose-built AI to extracting real value from enterprise data.
We’re following the action live as the day’s biggest announcements unfold. Check back for real-time coverage and sharp takes on the breakthroughs that could shape your industry next.
5 p.m. EDT
With agents come opportunities. Take Pepsi: the company is already working on more than 1,500 bots, assistants and agents—stats shared by Magesh Bagavathi, an SVP and Global Head of Data, Analytics and AI at PepsiCo, during a keynote at Think 2025.
“These bots are all starting to expand at scale, and it’s all coming together because we’ve got a very platform-centric approach,” he continued. That means with agentic AI, PepsiCo can save thousands of hours across its value chain.
By deploying agents, interacting with enterprise systems will no longer require specialized skills or knowledge. “The next big step change is systems of intelligence powered by AI agents,” said Ritika Gunnar, a General Manager of Data and AI at IBM. “They're doers. They don’t just report insights. They act autonomously, orchestrating workflows across your enterprise. This is putting AI to work for business.”
This comes with a caveat, she cautioned: “Now, the explosion of AI agents across the enterprise holds immense promise. But let’s be real for a minute: it also creates significant complexity.”
A major culprit? Businesses are deploying agents in silos and they’re not always well-integrated into existing tools and applications. This was the catalyst behind the update to IBM watsonx Orchestrate, which offers agent orchestration to handle the multi-agent, multi-tool coordination needed to tackle complex projects across vendors. “Building powerful agents is just the start,” Gunnar said. “The real magic happens when they connect.”
Peter Doolan, Chief Consumer Officer at Slack, believes the agentic platforms will unlock unprecedented levels of growth for companies. He cites the example of one of Slack’s customers, Adecco, a human resources provider and temporary staffing firm that receives 300 million applicants every year.
“There's no way that Adecco is able to have enough humans to be able to read and parse through all those 300 million applications,” Doolan said. “And so this is a perfect example of where digital labor has the ability to supercharge a company while [helping] their people refocus on what their superpower is, which is understanding the perfect job for you and the perfect time to have that job.”
And that’s a reason to be optimistic, said Doolan. “There’s an extraordinary optimism about the future, about how we can take this untapped value and release it across all of our workforces.”
11:30 a.m. EDT
AI is booming, and enterprise infrastructure is racing to keep up.
On Tuesday at IBM’s Think conference, a panel of enterprise experts led by Rob Thomas, IBM’s Senior Vice President of Software and Chief Commercial Officer, delivered a clear message: generative AI is moving fast, but most infrastructure is not ready to support it. The keynote session, What’s the Rush?, spotlighted the growing mismatch between AI ambition and operational reality, and what enterprises can do to close it.
Cloud environments today are often fragmented, and the demands of AI at scale only put more pressure on them. HashiCorp Co-Founder and CTO Armon Dadgar described a situation that thousands of enterprises face: disconnected app teams, scattered systems and growing inefficiency. “What we see day in and day out is gaps,” he said. But closing them is possible, he insisted, by standardizing workflows and building unified platforms that support the whole application and infrastructure lifecycle.
Deutsche Telekom is already seeing measurable results from such automation. The company cut patching time by 80 percent, allowing teams to manage growing security threats without overwhelming their operations. “It’s maybe not the sexy stuff that you read about,” said CIO Peter Leukert, “but it’s the core of our duties that we need to do well.”
IBM’s Madhu Kochar, Vice President of Automation, emphasized that most tech stacks were not designed to scale for the future AI is creating. “Hybrid environments are more complex than ever, and gen AI is adding to it,” she said. To clarify the complexity of a business's APIs, apps, integration endpoints, data and events, IBM offers its webMethods Hybrid Integration platform, giving organizations unified control and real-time visibility across environments.
Kochar stressed that businesses need to shift toward agentic automation and AI-driven orchestration, adding that “rigid, static integrations won't work.” By adopting these methods, enterprises can reduce months of work to hours.
Cloud adoption may be widespread, but results remain uneven. “ROI is a little less certain, 20% or so,” Thomas said. The missing ingredient, he said, is hybrid infrastructure—an architecture that connects public cloud, private systems and on-premise environments into a cohesive, orchestrated whole.
Looking ahead, the experts emphasized that the landscape is poised for rapid growth. “Over the next three years, 1 billion applications will be built on the basis of generative AI,” Thomas said. “They will need to be able to work with each other seamlessly.”
10:30 a.m. EDT
Have you ever seen a fuel-injected data processing machine that can travel at 240 mph? If you’re on-site at IBM Think, head to the demo floor to see the Scuderia Ferrari HP Formula 1 race car. With sensors that detect sense heat, pressure, friction and fuel, this machine generates more than one million data points a minute. It also explains why IBM’s Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna invited Scuderia Ferrrari HP's team principal, Frédéric Vasseur, onstage this morning during his keynote kicking off Think 2025.
“AI is the productivity engine,” Krishna explained. “AI unlocks the value in your data.” In this case, IBM watsonx is using generative AI to transform the torrent of track data that Scuderia Ferrari HP collects into a new, more personalized and interactive mobile experience for passionate global Ferrari fans. This, in turn, helps Ferrari (and its partners) increase engagement with its core customers.
Those core customers or fans are shifting gears, too. “It’s not just the historic fans anymore,” Vasseur said. New fans are “more focused on the name of the driver’s girlfriend than lap times.” That core fan base has tripled in the past five years and now counts more than 390 million followers around the world. That’s 10 times the population of Canada. Understanding what those newcomers want is becoming just as important as winning on the track.
Moving from the racetrack to the factory floor, where millions of sensors generate a mountain of manufacturing data, Krishna also spoke with Lumen Technologies President and CEO Kate Johnson about bringing the AI brainpower of watsonx to Lumen’s fiber network (the largest in the US) and its edge data centers. In industry, as in racing, “every millisecond matters," said Johnson. "Not quite like a Ferrari, but the same concept.”
Why is Lumen partnering with IBM? “To help companies get the most from their AI,” she said. Judging by Krishna’s keynote, this will be a common refrain all week, especially since 99% of all enterprise data has been untouched by AI to date. “If you can unlock the value from that data, that's a huge opportunity for the enterprise,” said Krishna.
“But not all AI is built the same, and not all AI is built on the enterprise,” Krishna added. “If you need to go unlock the value from that 99%, you will need an approach to AI that is tailored for the enterprise.” This can mean using smaller models, which are much more cost-effective and can be more accurate than larger models.
IBM Granite 4.0 Tiny Preview: A sneak peek at the next generation of Granite models
We’re excited to present IBM Granite 4.0 Tiny Preview, a preliminary version of the smallest model in the upcoming Granite 4.0 family of language models, to the open source community.
Ushering in the agentic enterprise: Putting AI to work across your entire technology estate
IBM is providing a comprehensive suite of enterprise-ready agent capabilities in watsonx Orchestrate to help businesses put them into action. The portfolio includes: build-your-own-agent in under five minutes, pre-built domain agents, integration with 80+ leading enterprise applications, and agent orchestration and visibility.
Unlocking unstructured data for generative AI: watsonx.data's evolution
Unstructured data is one of the most valuable but underutilized resources in the enterprise. IBM is evolving watsonx.data to help organizations activate this data to drive more accurate, effective AI. The new watsonx.data will bring together an open data lakehouse with data fabric capabilities—like data lineage tracking and governance—to help clients unify, govern and activate data across silos, formats and clouds. Enterprises will be able to connect their AI apps and agents with their unstructured data using watsonx.data, which tests show can lead to 40% more accurate AI than conventional RAG.
IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration: Integration for the agentic AI era
IBM is introducing webMethods Hybrid Integration, a next-generation solution that replaces rigid workflows with intelligent and agent-driven automation. It will help users manage the sprawl of integrations across apps, APIs, B2B partners, events, gateways, and file transfers in hybrid cloud environments.
Lumen and IBM collaborate to unlock scalable AI for businesses
Lumen Technologies and IBM announced a new collaboration to develop enterprise-grade AI solutions at the edge—integrating watsonx, IBM's portfolio of AI products, with Lumen's Edge Cloud infrastructure and network.
IBM and Oracle expand partnership to advance agentic AI and hybrid cloud
IBM is working with Oracle to bring the power of watsonx to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Leveraging OCI’s native AI services, the latest milestone in IBM’s technology partnership with Oracle is designed to fuel a new era of multi-agentic, AI-driven productivity and efficiency across the enterprise.
IBM and Salesforce activate enterprise data on IBM Z, preview new agents to help customers unleash their data for agentic AI
To use it as a catalyst for agentic AI, IBM and Salesforce are providing customers access to their business data in IBM Z mainframes and Db2 databases so it can power AI use cases on the Salesforce Agentforce platform, the digital labor platform for augmenting teams with autonomous AI agents. IBM is also introducing new agents built with IBM watsonx Orchestrate that work with Salesforce technologies, and IBM Granite model performance.
IBM study: CEOs double down on AI while navigating enterprise hurdles
A new global study by the IBM Institute for Business Value found that surveyed CEOs are committed to advancing AI solutions across their organization, even as they face challenges from accelerating technology adoption.
