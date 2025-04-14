Meet your new AI workplace companion

IBM Distinguished Engineer Michael (Max) Maximilien can also imagine a future where agents are part of a dev team. “Instead of having a team where, let's say, one person is taking requirements, one person is doing the UI, one person is doing some of the engineering, one person is doing some of the testing and then one person is doing the DevOps to deploy—I could see that the DevOps and the testing are being done mostly by AI,” he says in an interview.

Are AI agents going to replace human workers? Ivanov, from Humatron AI, predicts that humans will still make up most of the workforce, though companies could use AI agents for entry-level positions. “It's an interesting and not-so-simple dilemma,” he says, referring to the concern of AI taking people’s jobs. “What do you do? Well, the only way to solve that is to really change the curriculum—how we prep and study for these jobs.”

In a recent blog post, Ann Funai, CIO and VP for Business Platform Transformation at IBM, asserts that AI agents are meant to augment humans, not replace them. “[It] is not about humans versus machines,” she wrote. “It's about humans and machines working together to achieve better outcomes.” However, the technology still needs to be used correctly to truly capitalize on its potential, Funai added.

When it comes to the future of work, Maximilien says it’s still hard to predict what’s next, because the capabilities evolve so quickly. “If you look at GPT-4 or DeepSeek and you compare it with what we were looking at last year this time—it’s like leaps and bounds. What’s going to happen next year?”

“I think AI is one of those unique technologies that has the potential to impact every part [of work],” says Maximilien. “For the longest time, we always kind of prided ourselves on being better than machines. But now, the genius of a lot of these AI models, when you train them correctly, is that they can come up with answers to things that you would never expect because they understand language.”