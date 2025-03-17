AI Academy
Reimagine business productivity with AI agents and assistants

AI isn’t a competitor to human potential; it’s an amplifier. AI can free up time, energy, and mental capacity for knowledge workers, empowering them to operate at their highest potential and making their work not just easier, but also more meaningful.

Chief amongst the tools to create greater productivity are AI agents and AI assistants, which in different ways take up the monotonous and time-draining parts of knowledge work. In this episode of AI Academy, Parul Mishra explains the difference between AI agents and assistants, and then explores how they can be a gamechanger for enterprise productivity.

  • How AI assistants differ from AI agents
  • How AI helps enterprise businesses realize true productivity gains
  • How to choose the right AI agent and/or assistant for your enterprise
We stand at a pivotal moment, where AI Assistants and Agents are evolving from tools and technologies into true partners, amplifying human ingenuity and reshaping the way enterprises operate. Parul Misrha Vice President of Sales for AI Agents, Intelligent Automation, and Analytics IBM Consulting


The ingenuity of generative AI

Generative AI has seemed almost too good to be true. It cuts coding time from days to minutes, personalizes products down to the tiniest detail, and spots security vulnerabilities.
Putting AI to work for customer service

Go beyond virtual chatbots. Learn how generative AI can delight customers and increase productivity. Then download our guidebook to help you take action.

Change Agents with Ethan Mollick: How AI agents will reinvent productivity

Can AI agents make you better at your job? This autonomous form of AI can do a lot more for you than chatbots, AI assistants and Large Language Models can.

