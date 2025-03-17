AI isn’t a competitor to human potential; it’s an amplifier. AI can free up time, energy, and mental capacity for knowledge workers, empowering them to operate at their highest potential and making their work not just easier, but also more meaningful.



Chief amongst the tools to create greater productivity are AI agents and AI assistants, which in different ways take up the monotonous and time-draining parts of knowledge work. In this episode of AI Academy, Parul Mishra explains the difference between AI agents and assistants, and then explores how they can be a gamechanger for enterprise productivity.

