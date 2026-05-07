Business transformation used to unfold through a series of small victories. Systems were upgraded in phases, and processes improved one workflow at a time. For a while, those patches and pilot programs delivered real progress.



The era of AI‑native operations is now testing how quickly organizations can move beyond incremental experimentation.



Traditional structures are straining under the pace of change, creating bottlenecks and slowing growth. As complexity rises, business model innovation has become the deﬁning challenge for CEOs.



The question is no longer whether AI will reshape enterprise operations—it already has. The challenge now is moving fast enough to capture its full potential.



Over the next three years, organizations that seize the AI opportunity will unlock insights, enter new markets and accelerate innovation.



As these organizations scale AI across the business, it becomes the operating fabric itself, linking workflows, systems and domains into a seamlessly integrated, intelligent enterprise.