Business transformation used to unfold through a series of small victories. Systems were upgraded in phases, and processes improved one workflow at a time. For a while, those patches and pilot programs delivered real progress.
The era of AI‑native operations is now testing how quickly organizations can move beyond incremental experimentation.
Traditional structures are straining under the pace of change, creating bottlenecks and slowing growth. As complexity rises, business model innovation has become the deﬁning challenge for CEOs.
The question is no longer whether AI will reshape enterprise operations—it already has. The challenge now is moving fast enough to capture its full potential.
Over the next three years, organizations that seize the AI opportunity will unlock insights, enter new markets and accelerate innovation.
As these organizations scale AI across the business, it becomes the operating fabric itself, linking workflows, systems and domains into a seamlessly integrated, intelligent enterprise.
Most airlines are bound to legacy systems. Riyadh Air charts a different course, redefining air travel for the digital world.
Riyadh Air partners with IBM to bring strategy, systems and data together under a single AI‑native operating model.
By orchestrating data, decisions and journeys, Riyadh Air delivers personalized experiences that adapt in real time.
Riyadh Air transforms complexity into momentum, setting a new standard for modern airlines and intelligent operations.
For all the promise of AI‑native operations, few industries face a more urgent need to evolve than aviation, where even the smallest inefficiencies carry an immediate and cumulative cost.
Yet many airlines still run on architectures long overdue for reinvention. Legacy systems remain a primary barrier to modernization, constraining innovation precisely when speed and adaptability matter most.1
And too often, promising journeys falter under that operational friction. Outdated systems stall, queues swell and information fragments. Travelers feel every pain point, and inevitably, their journey starts to lose altitude long before takeoff.
Riyadh Air is determined to change that.
Mohamad Ali
Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting
In an industry defined by constraint, Riyadh Air is breaking with convention to deliver a smarter, faster and more intuitive way to travel.
Digitally native. AI-powered. Cloud born. Modular. Open by design—an airline engineered as a digital enterprise.
Technology isn’t a support function. It’s the foundation, the operating model and the engine behind every workflow and guest interaction.
From day one, Riyadh Air has built platforms designed to scale, adapt and evolve with demand. The architecture accelerates innovation, enables seamless interoperability and strengthens network effects as value moves across the ecosystem.
Together, these forces shape a travel experience that feels connected and intuitive from end to end.
Riyadh Air designed its AI‑native operating model from the ground up, free from legacy systems and built for the demands of the digital era.
Each design decision challenged long‑standing assumptions that have shaped the airline industry for a century.
Reimagining an industry at this scale requires perspective, pattern recognition and the ability to translate ambition into coordinated execution.
To do that, Riyadh Air turned to IBM.
The partnership brought together the deep industry and technical expertise of IBM Consulting®, a broad partner ecosystem, and the orchestration power of IBM watsonx® Orchestrate®.
As the orchestrator and integrator behind Riyadh Air’s AI vision, IBM Consulting coordinated 59 workstreams across more than 60 partners—including Adobe, Apple, FLYR and Microsoft—aligning strategy, IT and delivery into a single operating model.
IBM Institute for Business Value
The digital airline was built cloud‑native and AI‑native from the outset. Its operational foundation is watsonx® —the platform that anchors how intelligence operates across the enterprise.
Models, workflows and governance converge, enabling the business to scale as it evolves while keeping insight closely connected to outcomes.
Watsonx Orchestrate coordinates specialized AI agents that support commercial, operational and service domains across the airline.
IBM Consulting enabled this orchestration by implementing a hybrid cloud integration platform built on Azure Red Hat OpenShift and powered by IBM Cloud Pak for Integration.
With this foundation in place, multiple agents are able to manage routing and complete complex tasks together, translating insight into outcomes at operational speed.
Contextual data now moves continuously across more than 75 systems through over 1,800 integrations, bringing every domain into a unified flow of information.
The result is an integration fabric that allows Riyadh Air to sense, decide and respond as one system, elevating both guest experience and operational performance.
When operations, data and decisions move in concert, Riyadh Air responds with the precision and intuition of a best‑in‑class flight crew.
Systems anticipate what comes next, workflows respond in harmony and every action aligns to a single purpose: delivering a travel experience that feels seamless, effortless and distinctly personal for every guest. Rather than treating guest experiences as a series of isolated transactions, Offer & Order allows the airline to manage the guest journey as a unified marketplace, where every choice and adjustment is coordinated end to end.
Flights, accommodations, ground transportation and dining become one fluid experience.
A real‑time engine that creates, prices and delivers offers dynamically as the journey unfolds. Travelers are no longer anchored to a single moment of purchase.
AI assistants handle routine work with oversight built in, freeing engineers, operations and services teams to focus on moments that demand judgment and care.
A digital concierge reduces friction in the moment while connecting employee tools, ensuring the crew operates from a shared source of truth.
In the contact center, AI agents coordinated through watsonx Orchestrate augment human agents to resolve issues faster and more reliably.
IBM built the airline’s customer digital layer—including the website, mobile app, service tools and personalization—on an AI‑native architecture.
AI now informs decisions as they happen, turning insight into context‑aware action. Offers adapt in the moment. Service adjusts to each traveler. Operations respond as conditions change.
Insights no longer sit idle in dashboards. AI puts them to work, delivering recommendations, solutions and personalized interactions precisely when they matter.
That intelligence drives automation, resolving issues before they surface and coordinating operations without manual intervention.
With intelligence guiding decisions and automation amplifying impact, Riyadh Air maintains a clean core supported by modular architecture—one that absorbs new capabilities and stays ready for what comes next.
Riyadh Air is more than a new airline. It demonstrates what becomes possible when an enterprise is designed to operate as a single, intelligent system where scale, speed and coordination are built in from the start.
Complexity is no longer something to manage. It’s orchestrated into advantage. The organization moves with precision, responding quickly while maintaining control as it grows.
Riyadh Air is on track to become the first full‑service carrier operating entirely on Offer & Order, supported by a digitally native stack that makes innovation repeatable.
Inspired by the best of ecommerce, the model redefines how journeys are created, personalized and delivered, bringing the ease and flexibility travelers expect from the world’s leading digital platforms into full‑service aviation.
Adam Boukadida
Chief Financial Officer, Riyadh Air
As the airline expands, the platform evolves with it. New partners and capabilities integrate without disrupting the core.
Employees are empowered to turn their passion for travel into craft. Journeys unfold with intention. They’re personal, fluid and thoughtfully connected.
This is what it looks like when intelligence is embedded at the core. When architecture supports ambition. When technology doesn’t just enable operations but continuously reshapes them.
With a modern architecture, an expanding ecosystem and intelligence embedded at its core, Riyadh Air isn’t simply preparing for the future of aviation.
They’re defining it—as a platform, as an experience and as a new standard for what a full‑service airline can be.
1 The CEO’s Guide to Generative AI. IBM Institute for Business Value. What you need to know and do to win with transformative technology. Second edition. January 2025. https://www.ibm.com/thought-leadership/institute-business-value/us-en/report/ceo-generative-ai-book
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