Agents, agents and more agents! In episode 27 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Volkmar Uhlig and Vyoma Gajjar. First, the experts chat about Mark Benioff’s spicy tweet, and what this means for the future of AI agents. Next, the conversation turns to the energy demands of powering AI models and should we be concerned? Then, the experts debrief Anthropic’s release of computer use. Finally, they explore Google’s integration of SynthID-Text into Gemini to help watermark AI-generated text and question whether this feature is needed. Tune in to learn more on this episode of Mixture of Experts.

0:00 Intro

0:35 The future of agents

5:23 AI energy consumption

13:44 Anthropic’s computer use

23:44 Google watermarking AI-generated text



The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

