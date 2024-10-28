Home Think Podcasts Mixture of Experts Episode 24
AI in the Nobels, DGX B200 arrival and Unstructured’s USD 40 million funding round

Watch the episode
Episode 24: AI in the Nobels, DGX B200 arrival and Unstructured’s USD 40 million funding round

Could AI win a Nobel Prize in the future? In episode 24 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay and Edward Calvesbert. First, the experts debrief the ‘Godfather of AI’ sharing a Nobel Prize. Next, we talk about AI platforms and the hype around the DGX B200. Finally, unstructured data is becoming usable for large language models (LLMs), why are companies such as NVIDIA so interested in this data? Tune in today to find out!

Key takeaways:

  • 0:00 Intro
  • 0:53 AI in the Nobels
  • 13:04 DGX B200 arrival
  • 24:03 Unstructured's USD 40 million funding round

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

📩 Sign up for a monthly newsletter for AI updates from IBM.
View all Mixture of Experts episodes
Listen on

Apple podcast

Spotify podcast
Explore more episodes NotebookLM, OpenAI DevDay and will AI prevent phishing?

Will DeepDive replace the Mixture of Experts podcast? In episode 23, our experts discuss Google’s NotebookLM, OpenAI DevDay 2024 announcements and the IBM X-Force® Cloud Threat Landscape Report.

 Llama 3.2, AI Snake Oil and generative AI for sustainability

Meta releases Llama 3.2! In episode 22 of Mixture of Experts, our panelists analyze the capabilities of Llama 3.2 and lightweight (1B/3B) models, the “AI Snake Oil” book release, and the impacts of generative AI on sustainability.

 OpenAI o1 preview, Agentforce, AI in fantasy football and machine unlearning

Strawberry is officially here! In episode 21 of Mixture of Experts, we talk about the OpenAI o1-preview, Agentforce by Salesforce, AI-powered fantasy football insights and what is machine unlearning?
You might like View all podcasts
Smart Talks with IBM

Be inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.

AI Academy

Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders such as you.

AI in Action

Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence together with business leaders and IBM technologists bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.

AI insights, delivered 📩 Sign up for our newsletter

Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.

Watch the first episode from Mixture of Experts
Watch episode 1