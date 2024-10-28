Could AI win a Nobel Prize in the future? In episode 24 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay and Edward Calvesbert. First, the experts debrief the ‘Godfather of AI’ sharing a Nobel Prize. Next, we talk about AI platforms and the hype around the DGX B200. Finally, unstructured data is becoming usable for large language models (LLMs), why are companies such as NVIDIA so interested in this data? Tune in today to find out!
Key takeaways:
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
📩 Sign up for a monthly newsletter for AI updates from IBM.
Apple podcast
Spotify podcast
Will DeepDive replace the Mixture of Experts podcast? In episode 23, our experts discuss Google’s NotebookLM, OpenAI DevDay 2024 announcements and the IBM X-Force® Cloud Threat Landscape Report.
Meta releases Llama 3.2! In episode 22 of Mixture of Experts, our panelists analyze the capabilities of Llama 3.2 and lightweight (1B/3B) models, the “AI Snake Oil” book release, and the impacts of generative AI on sustainability.
Strawberry is officially here! In episode 21 of Mixture of Experts, we talk about the OpenAI o1-preview, Agentforce by Salesforce, AI-powered fantasy football insights and what is machine unlearning?
Be inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders such as you.
Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence together with business leaders and IBM technologists bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.