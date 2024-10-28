Could AI win a Nobel Prize in the future? In episode 24 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay and Edward Calvesbert. First, the experts debrief the ‘Godfather of AI’ sharing a Nobel Prize. Next, we talk about AI platforms and the hype around the DGX B200. Finally, unstructured data is becoming usable for large language models (LLMs), why are companies such as NVIDIA so interested in this data? Tune in today to find out!

Key takeaways:

0:00 Intro



0:53 AI in the Nobels

13:04 DGX B200 arrival

24:03 Unstructured's USD 40 million funding round



The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

