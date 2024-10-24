Can AI solve infectious disease? In episode 25 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kaoutar El Maghraoui, Maya Murad and Ruben Boonen. Together, they analyze some papers and key AI developments. First, the experts dissect Machines of Loving Grace, a 15,000-word essay written by Anthropic’s CEO making some major AI predictions. Then, they discuss Apple's new benchmark GSM8K and the intriguing findings based on it, which were highlighted in a recent paper. Next, they analyze Entropix, a sampler intending to replicate chain of thought features. Finally, they address OpenAI's disclosure about seeing an increase in AI models faking articles, and what we can do to fix it? Listen to all this and more, on this episode of Mixture of Experts.

0:00 Intro



1:19 Machines of Loving Grace

11:03 Entropix

22:05 GSM8K

31:46 AI in elections

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

