Can AI solve infectious disease? In episode 25 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kaoutar El Maghraoui, Maya Murad and Ruben Boonen. Together, they analyze some papers and key AI developments. First, the experts dissect Machines of Loving Grace, a 15,000-word essay written by Anthropic’s CEO making some major AI predictions. Then, they discuss Apple's new benchmark GSM8K and the intriguing findings based on it, which were highlighted in a recent paper. Next, they analyze Entropix, a sampler intending to replicate chain of thought features. Finally, they address OpenAI's disclosure about seeing an increase in AI models faking articles, and what we can do to fix it? Listen to all this and more, on this episode of Mixture of Experts.
Key takeaways:
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
📩 Sign up for a monthly newsletter for AI updates from IBM.
Apple podcast
Spotify podcast
Could AI win a Nobel Prize in the future? In episode 24 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay and Edward Calvesbert to chat about AI in the Nobels, DGX B200 and all things unstructured data.
Will DeepDive replace the Mixture of Experts podcast? In episode 23, our experts discuss Google’s NotebookLM, OpenAI DevDay 2024 announcements and the IBM X-Force® Cloud Threat Landscape Report.
Meta releases Llama 3.2! In episode 22 of Mixture of Experts, our panelists analyze the capabilities of Llama 3.2 and lightweight (1B/3B) models, the “AI Snake Oil” book release, and the impacts of generative AI on sustainability.
Be inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders such as you.
Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence together with business leaders and IBM technologists bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.