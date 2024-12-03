Change Agents with Ethan Mollick: How AI agents will reinvent productivity

Can AI agents make you better at your job? This autonomous form of AI can do a lot more for you than chatbots, AI assistants and Large Language Models can. In this episode, Ethan Mollick, Co-Director of Generative AI Lab at Wharton, talks about how to use AI to be more creative and efficient, urging organizations to start adapting to a future that involves working closely with AI agents.

